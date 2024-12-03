O’Reilly Automotive VP Tamara Conn sells $2.2M in company shares

O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) VP Tamara Conn disclosed the sale of 1,750 shares of company stock on November 29, at $1,245.36 per share, for a total transaction amount of $2,179,380.
