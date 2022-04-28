Markets
O'Reilly Automotive Slips 8% On Reduced Q1 Results

(RTTNews) - O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) shares are declining more than 8 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported a decline in first-quarter net profit.

The first-quarter earnings were $481.88 million or $7.24 per share compared to $501.61 million or $7.13 per share last year. Sales for the quarter were $3.296 billion compared to $3.090 billion a year ago. Currently, shares are at $650.96, down 8.76 percent from the previous close of $713.29 on a volume of 827,365. The shares have traded in a range of $519.32-$748.68 on average volume of 582,854.

