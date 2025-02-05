News & Insights

Stocks
ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Reports 4.4% Q4 Comparable Store Sales Growth and Record Annual Revenue for 2024

February 05, 2025 — 04:41 pm EST

February 05, 2025 — 04:41 pm EST

O'Reilly Automotive reports strong Q4 results with 4.4% comparable sales growth, marking 32 years of consecutive growth.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, achieving a 4.4% increase in comparable store sales in the fourth quarter and a 2.9% increase for the year, marking 32 consecutive years of comparable store sales growth. Quarterly sales reached $4.10 billion, up 7% year-over-year, while net income slightly decreased to $551 million. For the full year, sales rose to $16.71 billion, with net income increasing to $2.39 billion. The company also successfully opened 198 new stores and relocated its Atlanta distribution center. In 2024, O'Reilly repurchased 1.9 million shares for $2.08 billion and set guidance for 2025, targeting comparable sales growth between 2.0% and 4.0%, with total revenue expectations of $17.4 billion to $17.7 billion.

Potential Positives

  • Fourth quarter comparable store sales growth of 4.4%, contributing to a full-year increase of 2.9%, indicates a strong performance amidst challenging market conditions.
  • Record revenue of $4.10 billion for the fourth quarter, an increase of 7% year-over-year, demonstrates significant growth in sales.
  • Successful opening of 198 new stores and the relocation of the Atlanta distribution center to a larger facility indicate ongoing expansion and investment in infrastructure.
  • Consistent performance with 32 consecutive years of comparable store sales growth reinforces the company’s competitive strength in the automotive aftermarket industry.

Potential Negatives

  • Comparable store sales growth for the full year decreased significantly to 2.9% from 7.9% in the prior year, indicating a decline in sales momentum.
  • Net income for the fourth quarter decreased slightly year-over-year, indicating potential challenges in maintaining profitability.
  • SG&A expenses increased by 9%, which outpaced revenue growth and may indicate rising operational costs that could impact future profitability.

FAQ

What were O'Reilly's fourth quarter sales growth figures?

O'Reilly reported a 4.4% growth in comparable store sales for the fourth quarter.

How much cash did O'Reilly generate from operating activities in 2024?

O'Reilly generated $3.0 billion in net cash from operating activities in 2024.

What was O'Reilly's full-year comparable store sales growth?

O'Reilly's full-year comparable store sales growth was 2.9% in 2024.

How many new stores did O'Reilly open in 2024?

O'Reilly opened 198 new stores in 2024, meeting their expansion target.

What is the diluted earnings per share for O'Reilly in Q4 2024?

The diluted earnings per share for O'Reilly in Q4 2024 was $9.50.

Full Release






  • Fourth quarter comparable store sales growth of 4.4%, full-year increase of 2.9%






  • $3.0 billion net cash provided by operating activities in 2024





SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the “Company” or “O’Reilly”) (


Nasdaq:


ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, today announced record revenue for its fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2024. The results represent 32 consecutive years of comparable store sales growth and record revenue and operating income for O’Reilly since becoming a public company in April of 1993.





4





th





Quarter Financial Results




Brad Beckham, O’Reilly’s CEO, commented, “We are pleased to report a strong finish to 2024 in the fourth quarter, highlighted by 4.4% growth in comparable store sales, driven by solid growth in both professional and DIY. Our Team is relentlessly focused on executing our industry-leading model at a high level, which we believe continues to generate market share gains on both sides of our business. I would like to take this opportunity to commend Team O’Reilly on their performance in the fourth quarter and thank each of you for your hard work and continued commitment to providing excellent customer service.”



Sales for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, increased $264 million, or 7%, to $4.10 billion from $3.83 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the fourth quarter increased 7% to $2.10 billion (or 51.3% of sales) from $1.97 billion (or 51.3% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) for the fourth quarter increased 9% to $1.36 billion (or 33.3% of sales) from $1.25 billion (or 32.6% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the fourth quarter increased 3% to $739 million (or 18.0% of sales) from $719 million (or 18.8% of sales) for the same period one year ago.



SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter included a charge of $35 million to adjust reserves relating to our self-insurance liabilities for historic auto liability claims. The adjustment relates to claims that occurred prior to 2024 and reflects adverse claim development experience and revised assumptions used to estimate future liabilities for these claim years.



Net income for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, decreased $1 million to $551 million (or 13.5% of sales) from $553 million (or 14.4% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the fourth quarter increased 3% to $9.50 on 58 million shares versus $9.26 on 60 million shares for the same period one year ago. The self-insurance reserve adjustment, net of tax, impacted fourth quarter net income and diluted earnings per share by $27 million and $0.46, respectively.





Full-Year Financial Results




Mr. Beckham continued, “Our strong performance in the fourth quarter lifted our full-year comparable store sales growth to 2.9%, at the high end of our revised guidance range of 2% to 3%. While our 2024 results were below our expectations entering the year, we are pleased with our Team’s ability to deliver solid comparable store sales growth despite tough market conditions. 2024 represents our 32nd consecutive year of annual comparable store sales growth and record earnings, and I want to congratulate Team O’Reilly on their consistent performance and unwavering commitment to our customers. Our Team also delivered a strong finish to our expansion efforts in 2024, meeting our new store opening target with the successful opening of 198 net, new stores and completing our planned distribution expansion with the relocation of our Atlanta, Georgia distribution center to a larger, modern facility in the fourth quarter.”



Sales for the year ended December 31, 2024, increased $896 million, or 6%, to $16.71 billion from $15.81 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2024, increased 6% to $8.55 billion (or 51.2% of sales) from $8.10 billion (or 51.3% of sales) for the same period one year ago. SG&A for the year ended December 31, 2024, increased 8% to $5.30 billion (or 31.7% of sales) from $4.92 billion (or 31.1% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the year ended December 31, 2024, increased 2% to $3.25 billion (or 19.5% of sales) from $3.19 billion (or 20.2% of sales) for the same period one year ago.



Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024, increased $40 million, or 2%, to $2.39 billion (or 14.3% of sales) from $2.35 billion (or 14.8% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the year ended December 31, 2024, increased 6% to $40.66 on 59 million shares versus $38.47 on 61 million shares for the same period one year ago.





4





th





Quarter and Full-Year Comparable Store Sales Results




Comparable store sales are calculated based on the change in sales for U.S. stores open at least one year and exclude sales of specialty machinery, sales to independent parts stores, and sales to Team Members, as well as sales from Leap Day for the year ended December 31, 2024. Online sales for ship-to-home orders and pick-up-in-store orders for U.S. stores open at least one year are included in the comparable store sales calculation. Comparable store sales increased 4.4% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, on top of 3.4% for the same period one year ago. Comparable store sales increased 2.9% for the year ended December 31, 2024, on top of 7.9% for the same period one year ago.





Share Repurchase Program




During the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 0.4 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $1,207.43, for a total investment of $472 million. During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 1.9 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $1,072.47, for a total investment of $2.08 billion. Excise tax on shares repurchased, assessed at one percent of the fair market value of shares repurchased, was $20.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter and through the date of this release, the Company repurchased an additional 0.1 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $1,232.37, for a total investment of $181 million. The Company has repurchased a total of 96.2 million shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program since the inception of the program in January of 2011 and through the date of this release, at an average price of $264.49, for a total aggregate investment of $25.44 billion. As of the date of this release, the Company had approximately $2.31 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorizations.





Full-Year 2025 Guidance




The table below outlines the Company’s guidance for selected full-year 2025 financial data:







For the Year Ending






December 31, 2025

Net, new store openings

200 to 210

Comparable store sales

2.0% to 4.0%

Total revenue

$17.4 billion to $17.7 billion

Gross profit as a percentage of sales

51.2% to 51.7%

Operating income as a percentage of sales

19.2% to 19.7%

Effective income tax rate

22.6%

Diluted earnings per share

(1)

$42.60 to $43.10

Net cash provided by operating activities

$2.8 billion to $3.2 billion

Capital expenditures

$1.2 billion to $1.3 billion

Free cash flow

(2)

$1.6 billion to $1.9 billion



(1)

Weighted-average shares outstanding, assuming dilution, used in the denominator of this calculation, includes share repurchases made by the Company through the date of this release.


(2)

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table below reconciles Free cash flow guidance to Net cash provided by operating activities guidance, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:































































For the Year Ending

(in millions)
December 31, 2025

Net cash provided by operating activities
$
2,810

to

$
3,220


Less:
Capital expenditures

1,200

to


1,300



Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments

10

to


20

Free cash flow
$
1,600

to

$
1,900





Non-GAAP Information




This release contains certain financial information not derived in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These items include adjusted debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, and rent (“EBITDAR”) and free cash flow. The Company does not, nor does it suggest investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial information. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted debt to EBITDAR and free cash flow provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company’s core operations. The Company has included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measure in the table above and the selected financial information below.





Earnings Conference Call Information




The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, February 06, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its results as well as future expectations. Investors may listen to the conference call live on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then “News Room.” Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (888) 506-0062 and the conference call identification number is 186296. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website through Thursday, February 05, 2026.





About O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.




O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com for additional information about O’Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities, and other programs. As of December 31, 2024, the Company operated 6,378 stores across 48 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Canada.





Forward-Looking Statements




The Company claims the protection of the safe-harbor for forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “estimate,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “would,” “consider,” “should,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “guidance,” “target,” or similar words. In addition, statements contained within this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, such as statements discussing, among other things, expected growth, store development, integration and expansion strategy, business strategies, future revenues, and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events and results. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the economy in general; inflation; consumer debt levels; product demand; a public health crisis; the market for auto parts; competition; weather; tariffs; availability of key products and supply chain disruptions; business interruptions, including terrorist activities, war and the threat of war; failure to protect our brand and reputation; challenges in international markets; volatility of the market price of our common stock; our increased debt levels; credit ratings on public debt; damage, failure, or interruption of information technology systems, including information security and cyber-attacks; historical growth rate sustainability; our ability to hire and retain qualified employees; risks associated with the performance of acquired businesses; and governmental regulations. Actual results may materially differ from anticipated results described or implied in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, for additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial performance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

































For further information contact:

Investor Relations Contacts


Leslie Skorick (417) 874-7142


Eric Bird (417) 868-4259





Media Contact


Sonya Cox (417) 829-5709























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(In thousands, except share data)




December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023



(Unaudited)

(Note)


Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$

130,245


$
279,132

Accounts receivable, net




356,839



375,049

Amounts receivable from suppliers




139,091



140,443

Inventory




5,095,804



4,658,367

Other current assets




117,916



105,311

Total current assets




5,839,895



5,558,302







Property and equipment, at cost




9,192,254



8,312,367

Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization




3,587,098



3,275,387

Net property and equipment




5,605,156



5,036,980







Operating lease, right-of-use assets




2,324,638



2,200,554

Goodwill




930,161



897,696

Other assets, net




193,891



179,463

Total assets

$

14,893,741


$
13,872,995








Liabilities and shareholders’ deficit





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable

$

6,524,811


$
6,091,700

Self-insurance reserves




149,387



128,548

Accrued payroll




107,495



138,122

Accrued benefits and withholdings




199,593



174,650

Income taxes payable




6,274



7,860

Current portion of operating lease liabilities




419,213



389,536

Other current liabilities




876,732



730,937

Total current liabilities




8,283,505



7,661,353







Long-term debt




5,520,932



5,570,125

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion




1,980,705



1,881,344

Deferred income taxes




247,599



295,471

Other liabilities




231,961



203,980







Shareholders’ equity (deficit):





Common stock, $0.01 par value:





Authorized shares – 245,000,000







Issued and outstanding shares –





57,482,184 as of December 31, 2024, and





59,072,792 as of December 31, 2023


575



591

Additional paid-in capital




1,462,565



1,352,275

Retained deficit




(2,791,288

)


(3,131,532
)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income


(42,813

)


39,388

Total shareholders’ deficit




(1,370,961

)


(1,739,278
)







Total liabilities and shareholders’ deficit

$

14,893,741


$
13,872,995


Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2023, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.
















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME


(In thousands, except per share data)




For the Three Months Ended




For the Year Ended



December 31,




December 31,



2024


2023



2024


2023




(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)


(Note)

Sales

$

4,095,601


$
3,832,015



$

16,708,479


$
15,812,250

Cost of goods sold, including warehouse and distribution expenses


1,994,569



1,864,586




8,153,990



7,707,447

Gross profit


2,101,032



1,967,429




8,554,489



8,104,803













Selling, general and administrative expenses


1,362,382



1,248,693




5,303,332



4,918,427

Operating income


738,650



718,736




3,251,157



3,186,376













Other income (expense):











Interest expense


(55,403

)


(56,148
)



(222,548

)


(201,668
)

Interest income


2,056



1,980




7,295



4,900

Other, net




(106

)


6,963






9,160



15,142

Total other expense




(53,453

)


(47,205
)





(206,093

)


(181,626
)













Income before income taxes




685,197



671,531






3,045,064



3,004,750

Provision for income taxes




134,067



119,027






658,384



658,169

Net income

$

551,130


$
552,504



$

2,386,680


$
2,346,581














Earnings per share-basic:











Earnings per share

$

9.56


$
9.33



$

40.91


$
38.80

Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic




57,673



59,200




58,339



60,475














Earnings per share-assuming dilution:











Earnings per share

$

9.50


$
9.26



$

40.66


$
38.47

Weighted-average common shares outstanding – assuming dilution




57,997



59,673






58,705



60,998


Note: The income statement for the year ended December 31, 2023, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.


















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


(In thousands)




For the Year Ended



December 31,



2024


2023



(Unaudited)

(Note)


Operating activities:





Net income

$

2,386,680


$
2,346,581

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and intangibles




461,892



409,061

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs




6,613



4,954

Deferred income taxes




(50,238

)


48,232

Share-based compensation programs




28,931



27,511

Other




6,360



2,116

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable




30,495



(35,539
)

Inventory




(403,886

)


(288,323
)

Accounts payable




421,364



207,061

Income taxes payable




(8,690

)


33,889

Other




170,055



278,541

Net cash provided by operating activities




3,049,576



3,034,084








Investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment




(1,023,387

)


(1,006,264
)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment




16,350



17,689

Return of (investment in) tax credit equity investments


1,490



(4,150
)

Other, including acquisitions, net of cash acquired




(161,258

)


(3,211
)

Net cash used in investing activities




(1,166,805

)


(995,936
)








Financing activities:





Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility




30,000



3,227,000

Payments on revolving credit facility




(30,000

)


(3,227,000
)

Net (payments) proceeds of commercial paper




(547,604

)


746,789

Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt




498,910



749,655

Principal payments on long-term debt








(300,000
)

Payment of debt issuance costs




(4,076

)


(4,989
)

Payment of excise tax on share repurchases


(28,830

)





Repurchases of common stock




(2,076,529

)


(3,151,155
)

Net proceeds from issuance of common stock




128,981



91,316

Other




(569

)


(354
)

Net cash used in financing activities




(2,029,717

)


(1,868,738
)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash


(1,941

)


1,139

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents




(148,887

)


170,549

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period




279,132



108,583

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

$

130,245


$
279,132








Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:





Income taxes paid

$

640,426


$
315,060

Interest paid, net of capitalized interest




209,094



189,611


Note: The cash flow statement for the year ended December 31, 2023, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.






























































































































































































O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION


(Unaudited)




For the Year Ended



December 31,



Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR:

2024

2023

(In thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio)






GAAP debt

$

5,520,932

$
5,570,125

Add:
Letters of credit




127,310


112,163


Unamortized discount and debt issuance costs




29,068


30,775


Six-times rent expense




2,715,174


2,548,890

Adjusted debt

$

8,392,484

$
8,261,953








GAAP net income

$

2,386,680

$
2,346,581

Add:
Interest expense




222,548


201,668


Provision for income taxes




658,384


658,169


Depreciation and amortization




461,892


409,061


Share-based compensation expense




28,931


27,511


Rent expense

(


i


)




452,529


424,815

EBITDAR

$

4,210,964

$
4,067,805








Adjusted debt to EBITDAR




1.99


2.03



(i)

The table below outlines the calculation of Rent expense and reconciles Rent expense to Total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands):























































For the Year Ended



December 31,



2024

2023

Total lease cost, per ASC 842

$
543,495

$
503,151

Less:
Variable non-contract operating lease components, related to property taxes and insurance


90,966


78,336

Rent expense

$
452,529

$
424,815























































December 31,



2024

2023



Selected Balance Sheet Ratios:







Inventory turnover

(1)


1.7


1.7

Average inventory per store (in thousands)

(2)

$

799

$
757

Accounts payable to inventory

(3)




128.0

%


130.8
%
















































































































































For the Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended





December 31,


December 31,





2024


2023


2024


2023



Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow (in thousands):












Net cash provided by operating activities


$

624,487


$
516,429


$

3,049,576


$
3,034,084

Less:
Capital expenditures





290,471



252,306





1,023,387



1,006,264


Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments





4,827



8,098





39,871



35,950


(Return of) investment in tax credit equity investments



(1,490

)







(1,490

)


4,150

Free cash flow


$

330,679


$
256,025


$

1,987,808


$
1,987,720












































































































For the Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended




December 31,


December 31,




2024

2023


2024

2023



Revenue Disaggregation (in thousands):











Sales to do-it-yourself customers

$

2,092,414

$
1,993,233


$

8,459,084

$
8,248,213

Sales to professional service provider customers





1,894,666


1,765,535





7,796,486


7,245,747

Other sales, sales adjustments, and sales from the acquired Vast Auto stores





108,521


73,247





452,909


318,290

Total sales


$

4,095,601

$
3,832,015


$

16,708,479

$
15,812,250

























































































































































































































For the Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended



December 31,


December 31,



2024

2023



2024

2023



Store Count:







Beginning domestic store count

6,187

6,063





6,095

5,929

New stores opened

78

33





170

169

Stores closed





(1
)








(3
)

Ending domestic store count

6,265

6,095



6,265

6,095









Beginning Mexico store count

78

48



62

42

New stores opened

9

14



25

20

Ending Mexico store count

87

62



87

62









Beginning Canada store count

26













Stores acquired










23




New stores opened










3




Ending Canada store count

26






26












Total ending store count

6,378

6,157





6,378

6,157

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































For the Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended























































































December 31,


December 31,























































































2024

2023


2024

2023























































































Store and Team Member Information:































































































Total employment


93,176


90,189


























































































Square footage (in thousands)

(4)


48,809


46,681


























































































Sales per weighted-average square foot

(4)(5)

$

82.70

$
81.06


$

342.32

$
340.23





















































































Sales per weighted-average store (in thousands)

(4)(6)

$

642

$
619


$

2,642

$
2,578











































































































































































(1)

Calculated as cost of goods sold for the last 12 months divided by average inventory. Average inventory is calculated as the average of inventory for the trailing four quarters used in determining the denominator.






















































































(2)

Calculated as inventory divided by store count at the end of the reported period.






















































































(3)

Calculated as accounts payable divided by inventory.






















































































(4)

Represents O’Reilly’s U.S. and Puerto Rico operations only.






















































































(5)

Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average square footage. Weighted-average square footage is determined by weighting store square footage based on the approximate dates of store openings, acquisitions, expansions, or closures.






















































































(6)

Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average stores. Weighted-average stores is determined by weighting stores based on their approximate dates of openings, acquisitions, or closures.


























































































