O'Reilly Automotive Reports 4.4% Q4 Comparable Store Sales Growth and Record Annual Revenue for 2024

O'Reilly Automotive reports strong Q4 results with 4.4% comparable sales growth, marking 32 years of consecutive growth.

Quiver AI Summary

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, achieving a 4.4% increase in comparable store sales in the fourth quarter and a 2.9% increase for the year, marking 32 consecutive years of comparable store sales growth. Quarterly sales reached $4.10 billion, up 7% year-over-year, while net income slightly decreased to $551 million. For the full year, sales rose to $16.71 billion, with net income increasing to $2.39 billion. The company also successfully opened 198 new stores and relocated its Atlanta distribution center. In 2024, O'Reilly repurchased 1.9 million shares for $2.08 billion and set guidance for 2025, targeting comparable sales growth between 2.0% and 4.0%, with total revenue expectations of $17.4 billion to $17.7 billion.

Potential Positives

Fourth quarter comparable store sales growth of 4.4%, contributing to a full-year increase of 2.9%, indicates a strong performance amidst challenging market conditions.

Record revenue of $4.10 billion for the fourth quarter, an increase of 7% year-over-year, demonstrates significant growth in sales.

Successful opening of 198 new stores and the relocation of the Atlanta distribution center to a larger facility indicate ongoing expansion and investment in infrastructure.

Consistent performance with 32 consecutive years of comparable store sales growth reinforces the company’s competitive strength in the automotive aftermarket industry.

Potential Negatives

Comparable store sales growth for the full year decreased significantly to 2.9% from 7.9% in the prior year, indicating a decline in sales momentum.

Net income for the fourth quarter decreased slightly year-over-year, indicating potential challenges in maintaining profitability.

SG&A expenses increased by 9%, which outpaced revenue growth and may indicate rising operational costs that could impact future profitability.

FAQ

What were O'Reilly's fourth quarter sales growth figures?

O'Reilly reported a 4.4% growth in comparable store sales for the fourth quarter.

How much cash did O'Reilly generate from operating activities in 2024?

O'Reilly generated $3.0 billion in net cash from operating activities in 2024.

What was O'Reilly's full-year comparable store sales growth?

O'Reilly's full-year comparable store sales growth was 2.9% in 2024.

How many new stores did O'Reilly open in 2024?

O'Reilly opened 198 new stores in 2024, meeting their expansion target.

What is the diluted earnings per share for O'Reilly in Q4 2024?

The diluted earnings per share for O'Reilly in Q4 2024 was $9.50.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ORLY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ORLY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORLY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON purchased up to $50,000 on 12/16.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$ORLY Insider Trading Activity

$ORLY insiders have traded $ORLY stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID E OREILLY (EV CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 29,019 shares for an estimated $33,179,815 .

. LAWRENCE P OREILLY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,265 shares for an estimated $22,828,724 .

. CARL DAVID WILBANKS (SVP OF MERCHANDISE) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $5,626,876

TAMARA F. CONN (SVP OF LEGAL & GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,750 shares for an estimated $4,449,380 .

. CHRISTOPHER ANDREW MANCINI (SVP OF CENTRAL STORE OPS/SALES) sold 1,557 shares for an estimated $1,751,625

JEFFERY THOMAS LOAFMAN (SVP OF DISTRIBUTION OPERATIONS) sold 620 shares for an estimated $769,041

ANDREA WEISS sold 600 shares for an estimated $734,441

JUSTIN CHRISTOPHER KALE (SVP CENTRAL STORE OPS & SALES) sold 103 shares for an estimated $119,228

DANA PERLMAN sold 48 shares for an estimated $53,268

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ORLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 559 institutional investors add shares of $ORLY stock to their portfolio, and 664 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release









Fourth quarter comparable store sales growth of 4.4%, full-year increase of 2.9%















$3.0 billion net cash provided by operating activities in 2024











SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the “Company” or “O’Reilly”) (





Nasdaq:





ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, today announced record revenue for its fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2024. The results represent 32 consecutive years of comparable store sales growth and record revenue and operating income for O’Reilly since becoming a public company in April of 1993.









4











th











Quarter Financial Results









Brad Beckham, O’Reilly’s CEO, commented, “We are pleased to report a strong finish to 2024 in the fourth quarter, highlighted by 4.4% growth in comparable store sales, driven by solid growth in both professional and DIY. Our Team is relentlessly focused on executing our industry-leading model at a high level, which we believe continues to generate market share gains on both sides of our business. I would like to take this opportunity to commend Team O’Reilly on their performance in the fourth quarter and thank each of you for your hard work and continued commitment to providing excellent customer service.”





Sales for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, increased $264 million, or 7%, to $4.10 billion from $3.83 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the fourth quarter increased 7% to $2.10 billion (or 51.3% of sales) from $1.97 billion (or 51.3% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) for the fourth quarter increased 9% to $1.36 billion (or 33.3% of sales) from $1.25 billion (or 32.6% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the fourth quarter increased 3% to $739 million (or 18.0% of sales) from $719 million (or 18.8% of sales) for the same period one year ago.





SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter included a charge of $35 million to adjust reserves relating to our self-insurance liabilities for historic auto liability claims. The adjustment relates to claims that occurred prior to 2024 and reflects adverse claim development experience and revised assumptions used to estimate future liabilities for these claim years.





Net income for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, decreased $1 million to $551 million (or 13.5% of sales) from $553 million (or 14.4% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the fourth quarter increased 3% to $9.50 on 58 million shares versus $9.26 on 60 million shares for the same period one year ago. The self-insurance reserve adjustment, net of tax, impacted fourth quarter net income and diluted earnings per share by $27 million and $0.46, respectively.









Full-Year Financial Results









Mr. Beckham continued, “Our strong performance in the fourth quarter lifted our full-year comparable store sales growth to 2.9%, at the high end of our revised guidance range of 2% to 3%. While our 2024 results were below our expectations entering the year, we are pleased with our Team’s ability to deliver solid comparable store sales growth despite tough market conditions. 2024 represents our 32nd consecutive year of annual comparable store sales growth and record earnings, and I want to congratulate Team O’Reilly on their consistent performance and unwavering commitment to our customers. Our Team also delivered a strong finish to our expansion efforts in 2024, meeting our new store opening target with the successful opening of 198 net, new stores and completing our planned distribution expansion with the relocation of our Atlanta, Georgia distribution center to a larger, modern facility in the fourth quarter.”





Sales for the year ended December 31, 2024, increased $896 million, or 6%, to $16.71 billion from $15.81 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2024, increased 6% to $8.55 billion (or 51.2% of sales) from $8.10 billion (or 51.3% of sales) for the same period one year ago. SG&A for the year ended December 31, 2024, increased 8% to $5.30 billion (or 31.7% of sales) from $4.92 billion (or 31.1% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the year ended December 31, 2024, increased 2% to $3.25 billion (or 19.5% of sales) from $3.19 billion (or 20.2% of sales) for the same period one year ago.





Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024, increased $40 million, or 2%, to $2.39 billion (or 14.3% of sales) from $2.35 billion (or 14.8% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the year ended December 31, 2024, increased 6% to $40.66 on 59 million shares versus $38.47 on 61 million shares for the same period one year ago.









4











th











Quarter and Full-Year Comparable Store Sales Results









Comparable store sales are calculated based on the change in sales for U.S. stores open at least one year and exclude sales of specialty machinery, sales to independent parts stores, and sales to Team Members, as well as sales from Leap Day for the year ended December 31, 2024. Online sales for ship-to-home orders and pick-up-in-store orders for U.S. stores open at least one year are included in the comparable store sales calculation. Comparable store sales increased 4.4% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, on top of 3.4% for the same period one year ago. Comparable store sales increased 2.9% for the year ended December 31, 2024, on top of 7.9% for the same period one year ago.









Share Repurchase Program









During the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 0.4 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $1,207.43, for a total investment of $472 million. During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 1.9 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $1,072.47, for a total investment of $2.08 billion. Excise tax on shares repurchased, assessed at one percent of the fair market value of shares repurchased, was $20.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter and through the date of this release, the Company repurchased an additional 0.1 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $1,232.37, for a total investment of $181 million. The Company has repurchased a total of 96.2 million shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program since the inception of the program in January of 2011 and through the date of this release, at an average price of $264.49, for a total aggregate investment of $25.44 billion. As of the date of this release, the Company had approximately $2.31 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorizations.









Full-Year 2025 Guidance









The table below outlines the Company’s guidance for selected full-year 2025 financial data:







































For the Year Ending

























December 31, 2025











Net, new store openings









200 to 210









Comparable store sales









2.0% to 4.0%









Total revenue









$17.4 billion to $17.7 billion









Gross profit as a percentage of sales









51.2% to 51.7%









Operating income as a percentage of sales









19.2% to 19.7%









Effective income tax rate









22.6%









Diluted earnings per share



(1)











$42.60 to $43.10









Net cash provided by operating activities









$2.8 billion to $3.2 billion









Capital expenditures









$1.2 billion to $1.3 billion









Free cash flow



(2)











$1.6 billion to $1.9 billion



















(1)



Weighted-average shares outstanding, assuming dilution, used in the denominator of this calculation, includes share repurchases made by the Company through the date of this release.











(2)



Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table below reconciles Free cash flow guidance to Net cash provided by operating activities guidance, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

























For the Year Ending









(in millions)





December 31, 2025









Net cash provided by operating activities





$





2,810









to









$





3,220













Less:





Capital expenditures









1,200









to













1,300

















Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments









10









to













20









Free cash flow





$





1,600









to









$





1,900





















Non-GAAP Information









This release contains certain financial information not derived in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These items include adjusted debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, and rent (“EBITDAR”) and free cash flow. The Company does not, nor does it suggest investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial information. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted debt to EBITDAR and free cash flow provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company’s core operations. The Company has included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measure in the table above and the selected financial information below.









Earnings Conference Call Information









The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, February 06, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its results as well as future expectations. Investors may listen to the conference call live on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then “News Room.” Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (888) 506-0062 and the conference call identification number is 186296. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website through Thursday, February 05, 2026.









About O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.









O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com for additional information about O’Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities, and other programs. As of December 31, 2024, the Company operated 6,378 stores across 48 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Canada.









Forward-Looking Statements









The Company claims the protection of the safe-harbor for forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “estimate,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “would,” “consider,” “should,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “guidance,” “target,” or similar words. In addition, statements contained within this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, such as statements discussing, among other things, expected growth, store development, integration and expansion strategy, business strategies, future revenues, and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events and results. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the economy in general; inflation; consumer debt levels; product demand; a public health crisis; the market for auto parts; competition; weather; tariffs; availability of key products and supply chain disruptions; business interruptions, including terrorist activities, war and the threat of war; failure to protect our brand and reputation; challenges in international markets; volatility of the market price of our common stock; our increased debt levels; credit ratings on public debt; damage, failure, or interruption of information technology systems, including information security and cyber-attacks; historical growth rate sustainability; our ability to hire and retain qualified employees; risks associated with the performance of acquired businesses; and governmental regulations. Actual results may materially differ from anticipated results described or implied in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, for additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial performance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.











For further information contact:









Investor Relations Contacts















Leslie Skorick (417) 874-7142













Eric Bird (417) 868-4259



























Media Contact















Sonya Cox (417) 829-5709











































O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(In thousands, except share data)























December 31, 2024











December 31, 2023















(Unaudited)











(Note)











Assets































Current assets:





























Cash and cash equivalents







$









130,245















$





279,132













Accounts receivable, net















356,839



















375,049













Amounts receivable from suppliers















139,091



















140,443













Inventory















5,095,804



















4,658,367













Other current assets















117,916



















105,311













Total current assets















5,839,895



















5,558,302









































Property and equipment, at cost















9,192,254



















8,312,367













Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization















3,587,098



















3,275,387













Net property and equipment















5,605,156



















5,036,980









































Operating lease, right-of-use assets















2,324,638



















2,200,554













Goodwill















930,161



















897,696













Other assets, net















193,891



















179,463













Total assets







$









14,893,741















$





13,872,995











































Liabilities and shareholders’ deficit































Current liabilities:





























Accounts payable







$









6,524,811















$





6,091,700













Self-insurance reserves















149,387



















128,548













Accrued payroll















107,495



















138,122













Accrued benefits and withholdings















199,593



















174,650













Income taxes payable















6,274



















7,860













Current portion of operating lease liabilities















419,213



















389,536













Other current liabilities















876,732



















730,937













Total current liabilities















8,283,505



















7,661,353









































Long-term debt















5,520,932



















5,570,125













Operating lease liabilities, less current portion















1,980,705



















1,881,344













Deferred income taxes















247,599



















295,471













Other liabilities















231,961



















203,980









































Shareholders’ equity (deficit):





























Common stock, $0.01 par value:





























Authorized shares – 245,000,000

































Issued and outstanding shares –





























57,482,184 as of December 31, 2024, and





























59,072,792 as of December 31, 2023











575



















591













Additional paid-in capital















1,462,565



















1,352,275













Retained deficit















(2,791,288









)















(3,131,532





)









Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income











(42,813









)















39,388













Total shareholders’ deficit















(1,370,961









)















(1,739,278





)





































Total liabilities and shareholders’ deficit







$









14,893,741















$





13,872,995





















Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2023, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.































O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





(In thousands, except per share data)























For the Three Months Ended

















For the Year Ended

















December 31,

















December 31,

















2024















2023















2024















2023























(Unaudited)















(Unaudited)















(Unaudited)















(Note)









Sales







$









4,095,601















$





3,832,015















$









16,708,479















$





15,812,250













Cost of goods sold, including warehouse and distribution expenses











1,994,569



















1,864,586



















8,153,990



















7,707,447













Gross profit











2,101,032



















1,967,429



















8,554,489



















8,104,803

































































Selling, general and administrative expenses











1,362,382



















1,248,693



















5,303,332



















4,918,427













Operating income











738,650



















718,736



















3,251,157



















3,186,376

































































Other income (expense):





















































Interest expense











(55,403









)















(56,148





)















(222,548









)















(201,668





)









Interest income











2,056



















1,980



















7,295



















4,900













Other, net















(106









)















6,963























9,160



















15,142













Total other expense















(53,453









)















(47,205





)



















(206,093









)















(181,626





)





























































Income before income taxes















685,197



















671,531























3,045,064



















3,004,750













Provision for income taxes















134,067



















119,027























658,384



















658,169













Net income







$









551,130















$





552,504















$









2,386,680















$





2,346,581



































































Earnings per share-basic:























































Earnings per share







$









9.56















$





9.33















$









40.91















$





38.80













Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic















57,673



















59,200



















58,339



















60,475



































































Earnings per share-assuming dilution:























































Earnings per share







$









9.50















$





9.26















$









40.66















$





38.47













Weighted-average common shares outstanding – assuming dilution















57,997



















59,673























58,705



















60,998





















Note: The income statement for the year ended December 31, 2023, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.































O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





(In thousands)























For the Year Ended

















December 31,

















2024















2023



















(Unaudited)











(Note)











Operating activities:































Net income







$









2,386,680















$





2,346,581













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





























Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and intangibles















461,892



















409,061













Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs















6,613



















4,954













Deferred income taxes















(50,238









)















48,232













Share-based compensation programs















28,931



















27,511













Other















6,360



















2,116













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





























Accounts receivable















30,495



















(35,539





)









Inventory















(403,886









)















(288,323





)









Accounts payable















421,364



















207,061













Income taxes payable















(8,690









)















33,889













Other















170,055



















278,541













Net cash provided by operating activities















3,049,576



















3,034,084











































Investing activities:































Purchases of property and equipment















(1,023,387









)















(1,006,264





)









Proceeds from sale of property and equipment















16,350



















17,689













Return of (investment in) tax credit equity investments











1,490



















(4,150





)









Other, including acquisitions, net of cash acquired















(161,258









)















(3,211





)









Net cash used in investing activities















(1,166,805









)















(995,936





)







































Financing activities:































Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility















30,000



















3,227,000













Payments on revolving credit facility















(30,000









)















(3,227,000





)









Net (payments) proceeds of commercial paper















(547,604









)















746,789













Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt















498,910



















749,655













Principal payments on long-term debt











—



















(300,000





)









Payment of debt issuance costs















(4,076









)















(4,989





)









Payment of excise tax on share repurchases











(28,830









)















—













Repurchases of common stock















(2,076,529









)















(3,151,155





)









Net proceeds from issuance of common stock















128,981



















91,316













Other















(569









)















(354





)









Net cash used in financing activities















(2,029,717









)















(1,868,738





)





































Effect of exchange rate changes on cash











(1,941









)















1,139













Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents















(148,887









)















170,549













Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period















279,132



















108,583













Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period







$









130,245















$





279,132











































Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:































Income taxes paid







$









640,426















$





315,060













Interest paid, net of capitalized interest















209,094



















189,611





















Note: The cash flow statement for the year ended December 31, 2023, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.































O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION





(Unaudited)























For the Year Ended

















December 31,















Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR:











2024











2023









(In thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio)

































GAAP debt







$









5,520,932











$





5,570,125













Add:





Letters of credit















127,310















112,163

















Unamortized discount and debt issuance costs















29,068















30,775

















Six-times rent expense















2,715,174















2,548,890













Adjusted debt







$









8,392,484











$





8,261,953













































GAAP net income







$









2,386,680











$





2,346,581













Add:





Interest expense















222,548















201,668

















Provision for income taxes















658,384















658,169

















Depreciation and amortization















461,892















409,061

















Share-based compensation expense















28,931















27,511

















Rent expense



(





i





)

















452,529















424,815













EBITDAR







$









4,210,964











$





4,067,805













































Adjusted debt to EBITDAR















1.99















2.03























(i)



The table below outlines the calculation of Rent expense and reconciles Rent expense to Total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands):





































For the Year Ended

















December 31,

















2024









2023









Total lease cost, per ASC 842









$





543,495









$





503,151









Less:





Variable non-contract operating lease components, related to property taxes and insurance













90,966













78,336









Rent expense









$





452,529









$





424,815



























December 31,

















2024











2023













Selected Balance Sheet Ratios:









































Inventory turnover



(1)













1.7















1.7









Average inventory per store (in thousands)



(2)









$









799











$





757









Accounts payable to inventory



(3)

















128.0









%















130.8





%



































For the Three Months Ended













For the Year Ended

























December 31,













December 31,

























2024















2023











2024















2023













Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow (in thousands):





























































Net cash provided by operating activities











$









624,487















$





516,429











$









3,049,576















$





3,034,084









Less:





Capital expenditures



















290,471



















252,306



















1,023,387



















1,006,264













Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments



















4,827



















8,098



















39,871



















35,950













(Return of) investment in tax credit equity investments















(1,490









)















—















(1,490









)















4,150









Free cash flow











$









330,679















$





256,025











$









1,987,808















$





1,987,720































For the Three Months Ended













For the Year Ended





















December 31,













December 31,





















2024











2023











2024











2023













Revenue Disaggregation (in thousands):

























































Sales to do-it-yourself customers







$









2,092,414











$





1,993,233











$









8,459,084











$





8,248,213









Sales to professional service provider customers



















1,894,666















1,765,535



















7,796,486















7,245,747









Other sales, sales adjustments, and sales from the acquired Vast Auto stores



















108,521















73,247



















452,909















318,290









Total sales











$









4,095,601











$





3,832,015











$









16,708,479











$





15,812,250



























For the Three Months Ended













For the Year Ended

















December 31,













December 31,

















2024











2023















2024











2023

















Store Count:









































Beginning domestic store count







6,187











6,063



















6,095











5,929













New stores opened







78











33



















170











169













Stores closed







—











(1





)















—











(3





)









Ending domestic store count







6,265











6,095















6,265











6,095

















































Beginning Mexico store count







78











48















62











42













New stores opened







9











14















25











20













Ending Mexico store count







87











62















87











62

















































Beginning Canada store count







26











—















—











—













Stores acquired







—











—















23











—













New stores opened







—











—















3











—













Ending Canada store count







26











—















26











—

















































Total ending store count







6,378











6,157



















6,378











6,157















































































































































































































































































































































































































































For the Three Months Ended













For the Year Ended

































































































































































































































































































































































































































December 31,













December 31,

































































































































































































































































































































































































































2024











2023











2024











2023





























































































































































































































































































































































































































Store and Team Member Information:









































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Total employment











93,176















90,189

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































Square footage (in thousands)



(4)













48,809















46,681

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































Sales per weighted-average square foot



(4)(5)









$









82.70











$





81.06











$









342.32











$





340.23

























































































































































































































































































































































































































Sales per weighted-average store (in thousands)



(4)(6)









$









642











$





619











$









2,642











$





2,578



















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































(1)



Calculated as cost of goods sold for the last 12 months divided by average inventory. Average inventory is calculated as the average of inventory for the trailing four quarters used in determining the denominator.



























































































































































































































































































































































































































(2)



Calculated as inventory divided by store count at the end of the reported period.



























































































































































































































































































































































































































(3)



Calculated as accounts payable divided by inventory.



























































































































































































































































































































































































































(4)



Represents O’Reilly’s U.S. and Puerto Rico operations only.



























































































































































































































































































































































































































(5)



Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average square footage. Weighted-average square footage is determined by weighting store square footage based on the approximate dates of store openings, acquisitions, expansions, or closures.



























































































































































































































































































































































































































(6)



Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average stores. Weighted-average stores is determined by weighting stores based on their approximate dates of openings, acquisitions, or closures.































































































































































































































































































































































































































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.