O'Reilly Automotive Reports 4.1% Comparable Store Sales Growth and 11% Increase in Diluted Earnings per Share for Second Quarter 2025

July 23, 2025 — 04:42 pm EDT

O'Reilly Automotive reported 4.1% comparable sales growth and $0.78 diluted earnings per share in Q2 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. reported record revenue and earnings for the second quarter of 2025, with a 4.1% increase in comparable store sales and an 11% rise in diluted earnings per share, reaching $0.78. The company's revenue increased by 6% year-over-year, totaling $4.53 billion, while net income rose 7% to $669 million. The CEO credited the strong performance to over 92,000 employees' dedication to customer service across 6,483 stores. O'Reilly also increased its full-year comparable store sales guidance to 3% to 4.5% and opened 105 new stores in the first half of the year. The company repurchased 6.8 million shares during the quarter, reflecting continued confidence in its business strategy. Notably, O'Reilly marked the opening of its 100th store in Mexico.

Potential Positives

  • Second quarter comparable store sales increased by 4.1%, indicating strong consumer demand and effective sales strategies.
  • 11% increase in diluted earnings per share to $0.78, reflecting improved profitability.
  • Year-to-date net cash provided by operating activities reached $1.51 billion, demonstrating strong cash flow generation.
  • The company opened 105 new stores in the first half of 2025 and is on track to achieve its target of 200 to 210 net new store openings for the year, signaling expansion and growth potential.

Potential Negatives

  • Comparative store sales growth of 4.1% is lower than the previous year's 2.3%, suggesting potentially slowing growth momentum.
  • Despite revenue and earnings growth, SG&A expenses increased by 8%, outpacing revenue growth, which could indicate rising operational inefficiencies.
  • The company has a significant shareholders’ deficit of approximately $1.23 billion, which may raise concerns about financial stability and investor confidence.

FAQ

What were O'Reilly's Q2 2025 comparable store sales growth?

O'Reilly's Q2 2025 comparable store sales growth was 4.1%.

How much did diluted earnings per share increase in Q2 2025?

Diluted earnings per share increased by 11% to $0.78 in Q2 2025.

What is the total revenue for O'Reilly in Q2 2025?

O'Reilly's total revenue for Q2 2025 was $4.53 billion.

How many new stores did O'Reilly open in the first half of 2025?

O'Reilly opened 105 net new stores in the first half of 2025.

What is the updated full-year guidance for comparable store sales in 2025?

The updated full-year guidance for comparable store sales is between 3% and 4.5% for 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


  • Second quarter comparable store sales growth of 4.1%






  • 11% increase in second quarter diluted earnings per share to $0.78






  • $1.51 billion net cash provided by operating activities year-to-date







SPRINGFIELD, Mo., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the “Company” or “O’Reilly”) (


Nasdaq:


ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, today announced record revenue and earnings for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025.





2





nd





Quarter Financial Results




Brad Beckham, O’Reilly’s CEO, commented, “I would like to thank our Team of over 92,000 Professional Parts People for their tremendous hard work and commitment to providing industry-leading customer service in each of our 6,483 stores. Team O’Reilly’s dedication was reflected in our strong top-line performance this quarter with a comparable store sales increase of 4.1%, driven by solid growth in both professional and DIY. Our Team’s unwavering commitment to executing on the fundamentals of our business translated our top-line results into an 11% increase in diluted earnings per share, and we remain very confident in our Team’s ability to continue to profitably grow our business and gain share in all the markets in which we operate.”



Sales for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, increased $253 million, or 6%, to $4.53 billion from $4.27 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the second quarter increased 7% to $2.33 billion (or 51.4% of sales) from $2.17 billion (or 50.7% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) for the second quarter increased 8% to $1.41 billion (or 31.2% of sales) from $1.30 billion (or 30.5% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the second quarter increased 6% to $914 million (or 20.2% of sales) from $863 million (or 20.2% of sales) for the same period one year ago.



Net income for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, increased $46 million, or 7%, to $669 million (or 14.8% of sales) from $623 million (or 14.6% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the second quarter increased 11% to $0.78 on 858 million shares versus $0.70 on 886 million shares for the same period one year ago. The Company completed a 15-for-1 forward stock split on June 10, 2025, and accordingly all share and per share data in current and comparable periods have been adjusted to reflect the split.





Year-to-Date Financial Results




Mr. Beckham concluded, “As a result of our solid performance in the first half of 2025, we are increasing our full-year comparable store sales guidance to a range of 3% to 4.5%, which reflects our updated expectations based on the sales trends we are currently seeing in our business. During the first half of 2025, we opened 105 net, new stores across 34 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. We are also excited to have opened our 100th store in Mexico in July, an exciting milestone for our Team. We believe we are well positioned to achieve our target of 200 to 210 net, new stores during 2025.”



Sales for the first six months of 2025 increased $414 million, or 5%, to $8.66 billion from $8.25 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the first six months of 2025 increased 6% to $4.45 billion (or 51.4% of sales) from $4.20 billion (or 50.9% of sales) for the same period one year ago. SG&A for the first six months of 2025 increased 8% to $2.79 billion (or 32.2% of sales) from $2.59 billion (or 31.4% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the first six months of 2025 increased 2% to $1.66 billion (or 19.1% of sales) from $1.62 billion (or 19.6% of sales) for the same period one year ago.



Net income for the first six months of 2025 increased $37 million, or 3%, to $1.21 billion (or 13.9% of sales) from $1.17 billion (or 14.2% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the first six months of 2025 increased 6% to $1.40 on 861 million shares versus $1.32 on 889 million shares for the same period one year ago.





2





nd





Quarter Comparable Store Sales Results




Comparable store sales are calculated based on the change in sales for U.S. stores open at least one year and exclude sales of specialty machinery, sales to independent parts stores, and sales to Team Members, as well as sales from Leap Day for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Online sales for ship-to-home orders and pick-up-in-store orders for U.S. stores open at least one year are included in the comparable store sales calculation. Comparable store sales increased 4.1% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, on top of 2.3% for the same period one year ago. Comparable store sales increased 3.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, on top of 2.8% for the same period one year ago.





Share Repurchase Program




During the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 6.8 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $90.71, for a total investment of $617 million. During the first six months of 2025, the Company repurchased 13.3 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $88.65, for a total investment of $1.18 billion. Excise tax on shares repurchased, assessed at one percent of the fair market value of shares repurchased, was $11.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Subsequent to the end of the second quarter and through the date of this release, the Company repurchased an additional 1.7 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $91.45, for a total investment of $160 million. The Company has repurchased a total of 1.46 billion shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program since the inception of the program in January of 2011 and through the date of this release, at an average price of $18.27, for a total aggregate investment of $26.59 billion.   As of the date of this release, the Company had approximately $1.16 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.





Updated Full-Year 2025 Guidance




The table below outlines the Company’s updated guidance for selected full-year 2025 financial data:







For the Year Ending






December 31, 2025

Net, new store openings

200 to 210

Comparable store sales

3.0% to 4.5%

Total revenue

$17.5 billion to $17.8 billion

Gross profit as a percentage of sales

51.2% to 51.7%

Operating income as a percentage of sales

19.2% to 19.7%

Effective income tax rate

22.3%

Diluted earnings per share

(1)

$2.85 to $2.95

Net cash provided by operating activities

$2.8 billion to $3.2 billion

Capital expenditures

$1.2 billion to $1.3 billion

Free cash flow

(2)

$1.6 billion to $1.9 billion


(1) Weighted-average shares outstanding, assuming dilution, used in the denominator of this calculation, includes share repurchases made by the Company through the date of this release.

(2) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table below reconciles Free cash flow guidance to Net cash provided by operating activities guidance, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:




































































For the Year Ending

(in millions)

December 31, 2025

Net cash provided by operating activities

$
2,820

to

$
3,230

Less:
Capital expenditures


1,200

to


1,300


Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments


20

to


30

Free cash flow

$
1,600

to

$
1,900





Non-GAAP Information




This release contains certain financial information not derived in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These items include adjusted debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, and rent (“EBITDAR”) and free cash flow. The Company does not, nor does it suggest investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial information. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted debt to EBITDAR and free cash flow provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company’s core operations. The Company has included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measure in the table above and the selected financial information below.





Earnings Conference Call Information




The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its results as well as future expectations. Investors may listen to the conference call live on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations.” Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (888) 506-0062 and the conference call identification number is 692379. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website through Thursday, July 23, 2026.





About O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.




O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com for additional information about O’Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities, and other programs. As of June 30, 2025, the Company operated 6,483 stores across 48 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Canada.





Forward-Looking Statements




The Company claims the protection of the safe-harbor for forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “estimate,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “would,” “consider,” “should,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “guidance,” “target,” or similar words. In addition, statements contained within this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, such as statements discussing, among other things, expected growth, store development, integration and expansion strategy, business strategies, future revenues, and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events and results. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the economy in general; inflation; consumer debt levels; product demand; a public health crisis; the market for auto parts; competition; weather; trade disputes and changes in trade policies, including the imposition of new or increased tariffs; availability of key products and supply chain disruptions; business interruptions, including terrorist activities, war and the threat of war; failure to protect our brand and reputation; challenges in international markets; volatility of the market price of our common stock; our increased debt levels; credit ratings on public debt; damage, failure, or interruption of information technology systems, including information security and cyber-attacks; historical growth rate sustainability; our ability to hire and retain qualified employees; risks associated with the performance of acquired businesses; and governmental regulations. Actual results may materially differ from anticipated results described or implied in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, for additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial performance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


For further information contact:

Investor Relations Contacts


Leslie Skorick (417) 874-7142


Eric Bird (417) 868-4259





Media Contact


Sonya Cox (417) 829-5709




























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(In thousands, except share data)





June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2024






(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Note)


Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents


$

198,613


$
145,042


$
130,245

Accounts receivable, net





428,828



475,596



356,839

Amounts receivable from suppliers





123,273



144,303



139,091

Inventory





5,399,588



4,788,686



5,095,804

Other current assets





165,504



125,861



117,916

Total current assets





6,315,806



5,679,488



5,839,895











Property and equipment, at cost





9,708,429



8,730,297



9,192,254

Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization





3,758,465



3,434,610



3,587,098

Net property and equipment





5,949,964



5,295,687



5,605,156











Operating lease, right-of-use assets





2,409,177



2,240,314



2,324,638

Goodwill





943,314



1,000,074



930,161

Other assets, net





202,358



177,619



193,891

Total assets


$

15,820,619


$
14,393,182


$
14,893,741












Liabilities and shareholders’ deficit









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable


$

6,858,649


$
6,226,238


$
6,524,811

Self-insurance reserves





158,844



125,859



149,387

Accrued payroll





145,629



143,194



107,495

Accrued benefits and withholdings





238,984



186,715



199,593

Income taxes payable





312,545



89,344



6,274

Current portion of operating lease liabilities





434,151



401,713



419,213

Other current liabilities





573,084



950,145



876,732

Total current liabilities





8,721,886



8,123,208



8,283,505











Long-term debt





5,823,744



5,397,774



5,520,932

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion





2,055,053



1,912,036



1,980,705

Deferred income taxes





211,920



335,600



247,599

Other liabilities





239,878



207,956



231,961











Shareholders’ equity (deficit):









Common stock, $0.01 par value:









Authorized shares – 1,250,000,000











Issued and outstanding shares –









850,561,094 as of June 30, 2025,









873,580,665 as of June 30, 2024, and









862,232,760 as of December 31, 2024



8,506



8,736



8,622

Additional paid-in capital





1,499,288



1,407,645



1,454,518

Retained deficit





(2,748,221

)


(3,008,665
)


(2,791,288
)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



8,565



8,892



(42,813
)

Total shareholders’ deficit





(1,231,862

)


(1,583,392
)


(1,370,961
)











Total liabilities and shareholders’ deficit


$

15,820,619


$
14,393,182


$
14,893,741


Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2024, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.



















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME


(Unaudited)


(In thousands, except per share data)



















For the Three Months Ended




For the Six Months Ended






June 30,




June 30,






2025




2024





2025




2024

Sales


$

4,525,058


$
4,272,201



$

8,661,982


$
8,248,441

Cost of goods sold, including warehouse and distribution expenses





2,198,520



2,104,141






4,213,959



4,046,209

Gross profit





2,326,538



2,168,060






4,448,023



4,202,232














Selling, general and administrative expenses





1,412,068



1,304,762






2,792,087



2,586,453

Operating income





914,470



863,298






1,655,936



1,615,779














Other income (expense):












Interest expense





(57,337

)


(54,831
)





(114,901

)


(111,979
)

Interest income





1,885



1,528






3,549



3,184

Other, net





2,437



1,561






1,222



4,962

Total other expense





(53,015

)


(51,742
)





(110,130

)


(103,833
)














Income before income taxes





861,455



811,556






1,545,806



1,511,946

Provision for income taxes





192,860



188,708






338,726



341,860

Net income


$

668,595


$
622,848



$

1,207,080


$
1,170,086















Earnings per share-basic:












Earnings per share


$

0.78


$
0.71



$

1.41


$
1.33

Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic





854,003



880,182






856,768



882,728















Earnings per share-assuming dilution:












Earnings per share


$

0.78


$
0.70



$

1.40


$
1.32

Weighted-average common shares outstanding – assuming dilution





858,440



885,655






861,368



888,746




















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


(Unaudited)


(In thousands)











For the Six Months Ended




June 30,





2025



2024


Operating activities:






Net income


$

1,207,080


$
1,170,086

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and intangibles





247,159



222,885

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs





3,667



3,201

Deferred income taxes





(36,679

)


18,175

Share-based compensation programs





18,812



14,229

Other





7,945



5,215

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable





(73,966

)


(79,475
)

Inventory





(280,899

)


(85,137
)

Accounts payable





331,082



117,582

Income taxes payable





314,779



81,228

Other





(227,014

)


185,085

Net cash provided by operating activities





1,511,966



1,653,074









Investing activities:






Purchases of property and equipment





(587,685

)


(474,607
)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment





2,695



7,528

Other, including acquisitions, net of cash acquired





(10,008

)


(155,376
)

Net cash used in investing activities





(594,998

)


(622,455
)









Financing activities:






Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility











30,000

Payments on revolving credit facility











(30,000
)

Net proceeds (payments) of commercial paper





298,918



(173,500
)

Payment of debt issuance costs





(3,815

)





Payment of excise tax on share repurchases



(17,012

)





Repurchases of common stock





(1,176,640

)


(1,063,791
)

Net proceeds from issuance of common stock





48,167



73,790

Other





(433

)


(569
)

Net cash used in financing activities





(850,815

)


(1,164,070
)








Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



2,215



(639
)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents





68,368



(134,090
)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period





130,245



279,132

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period


$

198,613


$
145,042









Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:






Income taxes paid


$

393,872


$
80,401

Interest paid, net of capitalized interest





110,374



110,449













































































































































































































O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION


(Unaudited)












For the Twelve Months Ended




June 30,



Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR:


2025

2024

(In thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio)






GAAP debt


$

5,823,744

$
5,397,774

Add:
Letters of credit





162,289


137,501


Unamortized discount and debt issuance costs





26,256


27,226


Six-times rent expense





2,834,550


2,625,438

Adjusted debt


$

8,846,839

$
8,187,939








GAAP net income


$

2,423,674

$
2,372,417

Add:
Interest expense





225,470


219,488


Provision for income taxes





655,250


657,727


Depreciation and amortization





486,166


440,273


Share-based compensation expense





33,514


27,169


Rent expense

(


i


)





472,425


437,573

EBITDAR


$

4,296,499

$
4,154,647








Adjusted debt to EBITDAR





2.06


1.97



(i)

The table below outlines the calculation of Rent expense and reconciles Rent expense to Total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the twelve months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands):






















































For the Twelve Months Ended



June 30,



2025

2024

Total lease cost, per ASC 842

$
570,733

$
520,327

Less:
Variable non-contract operating lease components, related to property taxes and insurance


98,308


82,754

Rent expense

$
472,425

$
437,573






























































June 30,




2025

2024



Selected Balance Sheet Ratios:








Inventory turnover

(1)





1.6


1.7

Average inventory per store (in thousands)

(2)


$

833

$
767

Accounts payable to inventory

(3)





127.0

%


130.0
%




















































































































For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended





June 30,


June 30,





2025

2024


2025

2024



Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow (in thousands):












Net cash provided by operating activities


$

756,846

$
948,859


$

1,511,966

$
1,653,074

Less:
Capital expenditures





300,734


225,367





587,685


474,607


Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments





7,348


5,258





20,273


21,378

Free cash flow


$

448,764

$
718,234


$

904,008

$
1,157,089












































































































For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended




June 30,


June 30,






2025

2024




2025

2024



Revenue Disaggregation (in thousands):











Sales to do-it-yourself customers

$

2,228,566

$
2,152,680


$

4,280,425

$
4,156,485

Sales to professional service provider customers





2,195,840


2,012,164





4,194,433


3,887,350

Other sales and sales adjustments





100,652


107,357





187,124


204,606

Total sales


$

4,525,058

$
4,272,201


$

8,661,982

$
8,248,441




















































































































































































































































































































































For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended


For the Twelve Months Ended




June 30,


June 30,


June 30,






2025

2024




2025


2024




2025


2024



Store Count:












Beginning domestic store count




6,298

6,131




6,265


6,095




6,152


6,027

New stores opened




62

21




95


57




208


126

Stores closed






























(1
)

Ending domestic store count


6,360

6,152


6,360


6,152


6,360


6,152














Beginning Mexico store count


93

63


87


62


69


44

New stores opened


5

6


11


7


29


25

Ending Mexico store count


98

69


98


69


98


69














Beginning Canada store count


25

23


26






23





New stores opened



















3





Stores acquired















23







23

Stores closed










(1

)





(1

)




Ending Canada store count


25

23


25


23


25


23














Total ending store count




6,483

6,244




6,483


6,244




6,483


6,244































































































































































For the Three Months Ended


For the Twelve Months Ended




June 30,


June 30,






2025

2024


2025

2024



Store and Team Member Information:












Total employment





92,810


91,874






Square footage (in thousands)

(4)



50,238


47,500






Sales per weighted-average square foot

(4)(5)


$

88.76

$
87.88


$

342.83

$
341.51

Sales per weighted-average store (in thousands)

(4)(6)


$

698

$
677


$

2,672

$
2,613



(1)

Calculated as cost of goods sold for the last 12 months divided by average inventory. Average inventory is calculated as the average of inventory for the trailing four quarters used in determining the denominator.


(2)

Calculated as inventory divided by store count at the end of the reported period.


(3)

Calculated as accounts payable divided by inventory.


(4)

Represents O’Reilly’s U.S. and Puerto Rico operations only.


(5)

Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average square footage. Weighted-average square footage is determined by weighting store square footage based on the approximate dates of store openings, acquisitions, expansions, or closures.


(6)

Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average stores. Weighted-average stores is determined by weighting stores based on their approximate dates of openings, acquisitions, or closures.





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

