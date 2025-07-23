O'Reilly Automotive Reports 4.1% Comparable Store Sales Growth and 11% Increase in Diluted Earnings per Share for Second Quarter 2025

O'Reilly Automotive reported 4.1% comparable sales growth and $0.78 diluted earnings per share in Q2 2025.
Quiver AI Summary
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. reported record revenue and earnings for the second quarter of 2025, with a 4.1% increase in comparable store sales and an 11% rise in diluted earnings per share, reaching $0.78. The company's revenue increased by 6% year-over-year, totaling $4.53 billion, while net income rose 7% to $669 million. The CEO credited the strong performance to over 92,000 employees' dedication to customer service across 6,483 stores. O'Reilly also increased its full-year comparable store sales guidance to 3% to 4.5% and opened 105 new stores in the first half of the year. The company repurchased 6.8 million shares during the quarter, reflecting continued confidence in its business strategy. Notably, O'Reilly marked the opening of its 100th store in Mexico.
Potential Positives
- Second quarter comparable store sales increased by 4.1%, indicating strong consumer demand and effective sales strategies.
- 11% increase in diluted earnings per share to $0.78, reflecting improved profitability.
- Year-to-date net cash provided by operating activities reached $1.51 billion, demonstrating strong cash flow generation.
- The company opened 105 new stores in the first half of 2025 and is on track to achieve its target of 200 to 210 net new store openings for the year, signaling expansion and growth potential.
Potential Negatives
- Comparative store sales growth of 4.1% is lower than the previous year's 2.3%, suggesting potentially slowing growth momentum.
- Despite revenue and earnings growth, SG&A expenses increased by 8%, outpacing revenue growth, which could indicate rising operational inefficiencies.
- The company has a significant shareholders’ deficit of approximately $1.23 billion, which may raise concerns about financial stability and investor confidence.
FAQ
What were O'Reilly's Q2 2025 comparable store sales growth?
O'Reilly's Q2 2025 comparable store sales growth was 4.1%.
How much did diluted earnings per share increase in Q2 2025?
Diluted earnings per share increased by 11% to $0.78 in Q2 2025.
What is the total revenue for O'Reilly in Q2 2025?
O'Reilly's total revenue for Q2 2025 was $4.53 billion.
How many new stores did O'Reilly open in the first half of 2025?
O'Reilly opened 105 net new stores in the first half of 2025.
What is the updated full-year guidance for comparable store sales in 2025?
The updated full-year guidance for comparable store sales is between 3% and 4.5% for 2025.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$ORLY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ORLY stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORLY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/29 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/30.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$ORLY Insider Trading Activity
$ORLY insiders have traded $ORLY stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREGORY L HENSLEE (CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $11,879,578.
- ROBERT ALLEN DUMAS (SVP OF EASTERN STORE OPS/SALES) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $6,670,447
- LAWRENCE P OREILLY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,500 shares for an estimated $5,886,213.
- CHARLES FRANCIS ROGERS (FORMER SVP OF PRO SALES & OPS) sold 3,459 shares for an estimated $4,618,842
- RAMON PARISES ODEMS (SVP NORTHEAST STORE OPS &SALES) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $2,720,900
- JASON LEE TARRANT (EVP STORE OPS/SALES) sold 1,992 shares for an estimated $2,667,480
- CHRISTOPHER ANDREW MANCINI (SVP OF STORE OPERATIONS) sold 1,557 shares for an estimated $2,108,197
- TAMARA F. CONN (SVP OF LEGAL & GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 1,524 shares for an estimated $2,022,017
- BRAD W BECKHAM (CEO) sold 833 shares for an estimated $1,082,900
- MARK JOSEPH MERZ (SVP OF INTERNATIONAL) sold 500 shares for an estimated $662,500
- MARIA SASTRE sold 248 shares for an estimated $326,410
- ANDREA WEISS sold 248 shares for an estimated $325,184
- JOHN RAYMOND MURPHY sold 200 shares for an estimated $275,800
- SHARI LYNNE REAVES (SVP OF HR AND TRAINING) sold 86 shares for an estimated $115,610
- NAJERA JOSE A MONTELLANO (SVP OF WESTERN STORE OPS/SALES) sold 19 shares for an estimated $25,686
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ORLY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 669 institutional investors add shares of $ORLY stock to their portfolio, and 712 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 27,312,593 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $2,461,684,007
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 4,300,179 shares (-94.5%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $387,575,133
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 518,492 shares (-23.1%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $46,731,683
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 503,542 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $721,364,198
- UMB BANK, N.A. removed 433,776 shares (-93.3%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $39,096,230
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 330,964 shares (+20.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $474,132,407
- INVESCO LTD. removed 191,882 shares (-24.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $274,886,315
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$ORLY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ORLY in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/21/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/02/2025
- DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ORLY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ORLY forecast page.
$ORLY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ORLY recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $ORLY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $99.165.
Here are some recent targets:
- Christopher Horvers from JP Morgan set a target price of $113.0 on 07/21/2025
- Steven Shemesh from RBC Capital set a target price of $98.0 on 07/02/2025
- Seth Sigman from Barclays set a target price of $86.0 on 04/28/2025
- Michael Baker from DA Davidson set a target price of $106.67 on 04/25/2025
- David Bellinger from Mizuho set a target price of $96.33 on 04/25/2025
- Tristan Thomas-Martin from BMO Capital set a target price of $100.0 on 04/25/2025
- Michael Lasser from UBS set a target price of $105.33 on 04/24/2025
Full Release
Second quarter comparable store sales growth of 4.1%
11% increase in second quarter diluted earnings per share to $0.78
$1.51 billion net cash provided by operating activities year-to-date
SPRINGFIELD, Mo., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the “Company” or “O’Reilly”) (
Nasdaq:
ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, today announced record revenue and earnings for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025.
2
nd
Quarter Financial Results
Brad Beckham, O’Reilly’s CEO, commented, “I would like to thank our Team of over 92,000 Professional Parts People for their tremendous hard work and commitment to providing industry-leading customer service in each of our 6,483 stores. Team O’Reilly’s dedication was reflected in our strong top-line performance this quarter with a comparable store sales increase of 4.1%, driven by solid growth in both professional and DIY. Our Team’s unwavering commitment to executing on the fundamentals of our business translated our top-line results into an 11% increase in diluted earnings per share, and we remain very confident in our Team’s ability to continue to profitably grow our business and gain share in all the markets in which we operate.”
Sales for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, increased $253 million, or 6%, to $4.53 billion from $4.27 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the second quarter increased 7% to $2.33 billion (or 51.4% of sales) from $2.17 billion (or 50.7% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) for the second quarter increased 8% to $1.41 billion (or 31.2% of sales) from $1.30 billion (or 30.5% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the second quarter increased 6% to $914 million (or 20.2% of sales) from $863 million (or 20.2% of sales) for the same period one year ago.
Net income for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, increased $46 million, or 7%, to $669 million (or 14.8% of sales) from $623 million (or 14.6% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the second quarter increased 11% to $0.78 on 858 million shares versus $0.70 on 886 million shares for the same period one year ago. The Company completed a 15-for-1 forward stock split on June 10, 2025, and accordingly all share and per share data in current and comparable periods have been adjusted to reflect the split.
Year-to-Date Financial Results
Mr. Beckham concluded, “As a result of our solid performance in the first half of 2025, we are increasing our full-year comparable store sales guidance to a range of 3% to 4.5%, which reflects our updated expectations based on the sales trends we are currently seeing in our business. During the first half of 2025, we opened 105 net, new stores across 34 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. We are also excited to have opened our 100th store in Mexico in July, an exciting milestone for our Team. We believe we are well positioned to achieve our target of 200 to 210 net, new stores during 2025.”
Sales for the first six months of 2025 increased $414 million, or 5%, to $8.66 billion from $8.25 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the first six months of 2025 increased 6% to $4.45 billion (or 51.4% of sales) from $4.20 billion (or 50.9% of sales) for the same period one year ago. SG&A for the first six months of 2025 increased 8% to $2.79 billion (or 32.2% of sales) from $2.59 billion (or 31.4% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the first six months of 2025 increased 2% to $1.66 billion (or 19.1% of sales) from $1.62 billion (or 19.6% of sales) for the same period one year ago.
Net income for the first six months of 2025 increased $37 million, or 3%, to $1.21 billion (or 13.9% of sales) from $1.17 billion (or 14.2% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the first six months of 2025 increased 6% to $1.40 on 861 million shares versus $1.32 on 889 million shares for the same period one year ago.
2
nd
Quarter Comparable Store Sales Results
Comparable store sales are calculated based on the change in sales for U.S. stores open at least one year and exclude sales of specialty machinery, sales to independent parts stores, and sales to Team Members, as well as sales from Leap Day for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Online sales for ship-to-home orders and pick-up-in-store orders for U.S. stores open at least one year are included in the comparable store sales calculation. Comparable store sales increased 4.1% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, on top of 2.3% for the same period one year ago. Comparable store sales increased 3.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, on top of 2.8% for the same period one year ago.
Share Repurchase Program
During the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 6.8 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $90.71, for a total investment of $617 million. During the first six months of 2025, the Company repurchased 13.3 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $88.65, for a total investment of $1.18 billion. Excise tax on shares repurchased, assessed at one percent of the fair market value of shares repurchased, was $11.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Subsequent to the end of the second quarter and through the date of this release, the Company repurchased an additional 1.7 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $91.45, for a total investment of $160 million. The Company has repurchased a total of 1.46 billion shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program since the inception of the program in January of 2011 and through the date of this release, at an average price of $18.27, for a total aggregate investment of $26.59 billion. As of the date of this release, the Company had approximately $1.16 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.
Updated Full-Year 2025 Guidance
The table below outlines the Company’s updated guidance for selected full-year 2025 financial data:
For the Year Ending
December 31, 2025
Net, new store openings
200 to 210
Comparable store sales
3.0% to 4.5%
Total revenue
$17.5 billion to $17.8 billion
Gross profit as a percentage of sales
51.2% to 51.7%
Operating income as a percentage of sales
19.2% to 19.7%
Effective income tax rate
22.3%
Diluted earnings per share
(1)
$2.85 to $2.95
Net cash provided by operating activities
$2.8 billion to $3.2 billion
Capital expenditures
$1.2 billion to $1.3 billion
Free cash flow
(2)
$1.6 billion to $1.9 billion
(1) Weighted-average shares outstanding, assuming dilution, used in the denominator of this calculation, includes share repurchases made by the Company through the date of this release.
(2) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table below reconciles Free cash flow guidance to Net cash provided by operating activities guidance, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:
For the Year Ending
(in millions)
December 31, 2025
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
2,820
to
$
3,230
Less:
Capital expenditures
1,200
to
1,300
Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments
20
to
30
Free cash flow
$
1,600
to
$
1,900
Non-GAAP Information
This release contains certain financial information not derived in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These items include adjusted debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, and rent (“EBITDAR”) and free cash flow. The Company does not, nor does it suggest investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial information. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted debt to EBITDAR and free cash flow provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company’s core operations. The Company has included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measure in the table above and the selected financial information below.
Earnings Conference Call Information
The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its results as well as future expectations. Investors may listen to the conference call live on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations.” Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (888) 506-0062 and the conference call identification number is 692379. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website through Thursday, July 23, 2026.
About O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.
O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com for additional information about O’Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities, and other programs. As of June 30, 2025, the Company operated 6,483 stores across 48 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Canada.
Forward-Looking Statements
The Company claims the protection of the safe-harbor for forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “estimate,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “would,” “consider,” “should,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “guidance,” “target,” or similar words. In addition, statements contained within this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, such as statements discussing, among other things, expected growth, store development, integration and expansion strategy, business strategies, future revenues, and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events and results. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the economy in general; inflation; consumer debt levels; product demand; a public health crisis; the market for auto parts; competition; weather; trade disputes and changes in trade policies, including the imposition of new or increased tariffs; availability of key products and supply chain disruptions; business interruptions, including terrorist activities, war and the threat of war; failure to protect our brand and reputation; challenges in international markets; volatility of the market price of our common stock; our increased debt levels; credit ratings on public debt; damage, failure, or interruption of information technology systems, including information security and cyber-attacks; historical growth rate sustainability; our ability to hire and retain qualified employees; risks associated with the performance of acquired businesses; and governmental regulations. Actual results may materially differ from anticipated results described or implied in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, for additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial performance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
For further information contact:
Investor Relations Contacts
Leslie Skorick (417) 874-7142
Eric Bird (417) 868-4259
Media Contact
Sonya Cox (417) 829-5709
O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Note)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
198,613
$
145,042
$
130,245
Accounts receivable, net
428,828
475,596
356,839
Amounts receivable from suppliers
123,273
144,303
139,091
Inventory
5,399,588
4,788,686
5,095,804
Other current assets
165,504
125,861
117,916
Total current assets
6,315,806
5,679,488
5,839,895
Property and equipment, at cost
9,708,429
8,730,297
9,192,254
Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization
3,758,465
3,434,610
3,587,098
Net property and equipment
5,949,964
5,295,687
5,605,156
Operating lease, right-of-use assets
2,409,177
2,240,314
2,324,638
Goodwill
943,314
1,000,074
930,161
Other assets, net
202,358
177,619
193,891
Total assets
$
15,820,619
$
14,393,182
$
14,893,741
Liabilities and shareholders’ deficit
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
6,858,649
$
6,226,238
$
6,524,811
Self-insurance reserves
158,844
125,859
149,387
Accrued payroll
145,629
143,194
107,495
Accrued benefits and withholdings
238,984
186,715
199,593
Income taxes payable
312,545
89,344
6,274
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
434,151
401,713
419,213
Other current liabilities
573,084
950,145
876,732
Total current liabilities
8,721,886
8,123,208
8,283,505
Long-term debt
5,823,744
5,397,774
5,520,932
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
2,055,053
1,912,036
1,980,705
Deferred income taxes
211,920
335,600
247,599
Other liabilities
239,878
207,956
231,961
Shareholders’ equity (deficit):
Common stock, $0.01 par value:
Authorized shares – 1,250,000,000
Issued and outstanding shares –
850,561,094 as of June 30, 2025,
873,580,665 as of June 30, 2024, and
862,232,760 as of December 31, 2024
8,506
8,736
8,622
Additional paid-in capital
1,499,288
1,407,645
1,454,518
Retained deficit
(2,748,221
)
(3,008,665
)
(2,791,288
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
8,565
8,892
(42,813
)
Total shareholders’ deficit
(1,231,862
)
(1,583,392
)
(1,370,961
)
Total liabilities and shareholders’ deficit
$
15,820,619
$
14,393,182
$
14,893,741
Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2024, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.
O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Sales
$
4,525,058
$
4,272,201
$
8,661,982
$
8,248,441
Cost of goods sold, including warehouse and distribution expenses
2,198,520
2,104,141
4,213,959
4,046,209
Gross profit
2,326,538
2,168,060
4,448,023
4,202,232
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,412,068
1,304,762
2,792,087
2,586,453
Operating income
914,470
863,298
1,655,936
1,615,779
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(57,337
)
(54,831
)
(114,901
)
(111,979
)
Interest income
1,885
1,528
3,549
3,184
Other, net
2,437
1,561
1,222
4,962
Total other expense
(53,015
)
(51,742
)
(110,130
)
(103,833
)
Income before income taxes
861,455
811,556
1,545,806
1,511,946
Provision for income taxes
192,860
188,708
338,726
341,860
Net income
$
668,595
$
622,848
$
1,207,080
$
1,170,086
Earnings per share-basic:
Earnings per share
$
0.78
$
0.71
$
1.41
$
1.33
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic
854,003
880,182
856,768
882,728
Earnings per share-assuming dilution:
Earnings per share
$
0.78
$
0.70
$
1.40
$
1.32
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – assuming dilution
858,440
885,655
861,368
888,746
O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
Operating activities:
Net income
$
1,207,080
$
1,170,086
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and intangibles
247,159
222,885
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
3,667
3,201
Deferred income taxes
(36,679
)
18,175
Share-based compensation programs
18,812
14,229
Other
7,945
5,215
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(73,966
)
(79,475
)
Inventory
(280,899
)
(85,137
)
Accounts payable
331,082
117,582
Income taxes payable
314,779
81,228
Other
(227,014
)
185,085
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,511,966
1,653,074
Investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(587,685
)
(474,607
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
2,695
7,528
Other, including acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(10,008
)
(155,376
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(594,998
)
(622,455
)
Financing activities:
Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility
—
30,000
Payments on revolving credit facility
—
(30,000
)
Net proceeds (payments) of commercial paper
298,918
(173,500
)
Payment of debt issuance costs
(3,815
)
—
Payment of excise tax on share repurchases
(17,012
)
—
Repurchases of common stock
(1,176,640
)
(1,063,791
)
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock
48,167
73,790
Other
(433
)
(569
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(850,815
)
(1,164,070
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
2,215
(639
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
68,368
(134,090
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
130,245
279,132
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
$
198,613
$
145,042
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Income taxes paid
$
393,872
$
80,401
Interest paid, net of capitalized interest
110,374
110,449
O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
For the Twelve Months Ended
June 30,
Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR:
2025
2024
(In thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio)
GAAP debt
$
5,823,744
$
5,397,774
Add:
Letters of credit
162,289
137,501
Unamortized discount and debt issuance costs
26,256
27,226
Six-times rent expense
2,834,550
2,625,438
Adjusted debt
$
8,846,839
$
8,187,939
GAAP net income
$
2,423,674
$
2,372,417
Add:
Interest expense
225,470
219,488
Provision for income taxes
655,250
657,727
Depreciation and amortization
486,166
440,273
Share-based compensation expense
33,514
27,169
Rent expense
(
i
)
472,425
437,573
EBITDAR
$
4,296,499
$
4,154,647
Adjusted debt to EBITDAR
2.06
1.97
(i)
The table below outlines the calculation of Rent expense and reconciles Rent expense to Total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the twelve months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands):
For the Twelve Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
Total lease cost, per ASC 842
$
570,733
$
520,327
Less:
Variable non-contract operating lease components, related to property taxes and insurance
98,308
82,754
Rent expense
$
472,425
$
437,573
June 30,
2025
2024
Selected Balance Sheet Ratios:
Inventory turnover
(1)
1.6
1.7
Average inventory per store (in thousands)
(2)
$
833
$
767
Accounts payable to inventory
(3)
127.0
%
130.0
%
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow (in thousands):
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
756,846
$
948,859
$
1,511,966
$
1,653,074
Less:
Capital expenditures
300,734
225,367
587,685
474,607
Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments
7,348
5,258
20,273
21,378
Free cash flow
$
448,764
$
718,234
$
904,008
$
1,157,089
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenue Disaggregation (in thousands):
Sales to do-it-yourself customers
$
2,228,566
$
2,152,680
$
4,280,425
$
4,156,485
Sales to professional service provider customers
2,195,840
2,012,164
4,194,433
3,887,350
Other sales and sales adjustments
100,652
107,357
187,124
204,606
Total sales
$
4,525,058
$
4,272,201
$
8,661,982
$
8,248,441
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
2025
2024
Store Count:
Beginning domestic store count
6,298
6,131
6,265
6,095
6,152
6,027
New stores opened
62
21
95
57
208
126
Stores closed
—
—
—
—
—
(1
)
Ending domestic store count
6,360
6,152
6,360
6,152
6,360
6,152
Beginning Mexico store count
93
63
87
62
69
44
New stores opened
5
6
11
7
29
25
Ending Mexico store count
98
69
98
69
98
69
Beginning Canada store count
25
23
26
—
23
—
New stores opened
—
—
—
—
3
—
Stores acquired
—
—
—
23
—
23
Stores closed
—
—
(1
)
—
(1
)
—
Ending Canada store count
25
23
25
23
25
23
Total ending store count
6,483
6,244
6,483
6,244
6,483
6,244
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Store and Team Member Information:
Total employment
92,810
91,874
Square footage (in thousands)
(4)
50,238
47,500
Sales per weighted-average square foot
(4)(5)
$
88.76
$
87.88
$
342.83
$
341.51
Sales per weighted-average store (in thousands)
(4)(6)
$
698
$
677
$
2,672
$
2,613
(1)
Calculated as cost of goods sold for the last 12 months divided by average inventory. Average inventory is calculated as the average of inventory for the trailing four quarters used in determining the denominator.
(2)
Calculated as inventory divided by store count at the end of the reported period.
(3)
Calculated as accounts payable divided by inventory.
(4)
Represents O’Reilly’s U.S. and Puerto Rico operations only.
(5)
Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average square footage. Weighted-average square footage is determined by weighting store square footage based on the approximate dates of store openings, acquisitions, expansions, or closures.
(6)
Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average stores. Weighted-average stores is determined by weighting stores based on their approximate dates of openings, acquisitions, or closures.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.