O'Reilly Automotive Reports 4.1% Comparable Store Sales Growth and 11% Increase in Diluted Earnings per Share for Second Quarter 2025

O'Reilly Automotive reported 4.1% comparable sales growth and $0.78 diluted earnings per share in Q2 2025.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. reported record revenue and earnings for the second quarter of 2025, with a 4.1% increase in comparable store sales and an 11% rise in diluted earnings per share, reaching $0.78. The company's revenue increased by 6% year-over-year, totaling $4.53 billion, while net income rose 7% to $669 million. The CEO credited the strong performance to over 92,000 employees' dedication to customer service across 6,483 stores. O'Reilly also increased its full-year comparable store sales guidance to 3% to 4.5% and opened 105 new stores in the first half of the year. The company repurchased 6.8 million shares during the quarter, reflecting continued confidence in its business strategy. Notably, O'Reilly marked the opening of its 100th store in Mexico.

Second quarter comparable store sales increased by 4.1%, indicating strong consumer demand and effective sales strategies.

11% increase in diluted earnings per share to $0.78, reflecting improved profitability.

Year-to-date net cash provided by operating activities reached $1.51 billion, demonstrating strong cash flow generation.

The company opened 105 new stores in the first half of 2025 and is on track to achieve its target of 200 to 210 net new store openings for the year, signaling expansion and growth potential.

Comparative store sales growth of 4.1% is lower than the previous year's 2.3%, suggesting potentially slowing growth momentum.

Despite revenue and earnings growth, SG&A expenses increased by 8%, outpacing revenue growth, which could indicate rising operational inefficiencies.

The company has a significant shareholders’ deficit of approximately $1.23 billion, which may raise concerns about financial stability and investor confidence.

What were O'Reilly's Q2 2025 comparable store sales growth?

O'Reilly's Q2 2025 comparable store sales growth was 4.1%.

How much did diluted earnings per share increase in Q2 2025?

Diluted earnings per share increased by 11% to $0.78 in Q2 2025.

What is the total revenue for O'Reilly in Q2 2025?

O'Reilly's total revenue for Q2 2025 was $4.53 billion.

How many new stores did O'Reilly open in the first half of 2025?

O'Reilly opened 105 net new stores in the first half of 2025.

What is the updated full-year guidance for comparable store sales in 2025?

The updated full-year guidance for comparable store sales is between 3% and 4.5% for 2025.

Second quarter comparable store sales growth of 4.1%















11% increase in second quarter diluted earnings per share to $0.78















$1.51 billion net cash provided by operating activities year-to-date















SPRINGFIELD, Mo., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the “Company” or “O’Reilly”) (





Nasdaq:





ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, today announced record revenue and earnings for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025.









2











nd











Quarter Financial Results









Brad Beckham, O’Reilly’s CEO, commented, “I would like to thank our Team of over 92,000 Professional Parts People for their tremendous hard work and commitment to providing industry-leading customer service in each of our 6,483 stores. Team O’Reilly’s dedication was reflected in our strong top-line performance this quarter with a comparable store sales increase of 4.1%, driven by solid growth in both professional and DIY. Our Team’s unwavering commitment to executing on the fundamentals of our business translated our top-line results into an 11% increase in diluted earnings per share, and we remain very confident in our Team’s ability to continue to profitably grow our business and gain share in all the markets in which we operate.”





Sales for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, increased $253 million, or 6%, to $4.53 billion from $4.27 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the second quarter increased 7% to $2.33 billion (or 51.4% of sales) from $2.17 billion (or 50.7% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) for the second quarter increased 8% to $1.41 billion (or 31.2% of sales) from $1.30 billion (or 30.5% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the second quarter increased 6% to $914 million (or 20.2% of sales) from $863 million (or 20.2% of sales) for the same period one year ago.





Net income for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, increased $46 million, or 7%, to $669 million (or 14.8% of sales) from $623 million (or 14.6% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the second quarter increased 11% to $0.78 on 858 million shares versus $0.70 on 886 million shares for the same period one year ago. The Company completed a 15-for-1 forward stock split on June 10, 2025, and accordingly all share and per share data in current and comparable periods have been adjusted to reflect the split.









Year-to-Date Financial Results









Mr. Beckham concluded, “As a result of our solid performance in the first half of 2025, we are increasing our full-year comparable store sales guidance to a range of 3% to 4.5%, which reflects our updated expectations based on the sales trends we are currently seeing in our business. During the first half of 2025, we opened 105 net, new stores across 34 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. We are also excited to have opened our 100th store in Mexico in July, an exciting milestone for our Team. We believe we are well positioned to achieve our target of 200 to 210 net, new stores during 2025.”





Sales for the first six months of 2025 increased $414 million, or 5%, to $8.66 billion from $8.25 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the first six months of 2025 increased 6% to $4.45 billion (or 51.4% of sales) from $4.20 billion (or 50.9% of sales) for the same period one year ago. SG&A for the first six months of 2025 increased 8% to $2.79 billion (or 32.2% of sales) from $2.59 billion (or 31.4% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the first six months of 2025 increased 2% to $1.66 billion (or 19.1% of sales) from $1.62 billion (or 19.6% of sales) for the same period one year ago.





Net income for the first six months of 2025 increased $37 million, or 3%, to $1.21 billion (or 13.9% of sales) from $1.17 billion (or 14.2% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the first six months of 2025 increased 6% to $1.40 on 861 million shares versus $1.32 on 889 million shares for the same period one year ago.









2











nd











Quarter Comparable Store Sales Results









Comparable store sales are calculated based on the change in sales for U.S. stores open at least one year and exclude sales of specialty machinery, sales to independent parts stores, and sales to Team Members, as well as sales from Leap Day for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Online sales for ship-to-home orders and pick-up-in-store orders for U.S. stores open at least one year are included in the comparable store sales calculation. Comparable store sales increased 4.1% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, on top of 2.3% for the same period one year ago. Comparable store sales increased 3.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, on top of 2.8% for the same period one year ago.









Share Repurchase Program









During the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 6.8 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $90.71, for a total investment of $617 million. During the first six months of 2025, the Company repurchased 13.3 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $88.65, for a total investment of $1.18 billion. Excise tax on shares repurchased, assessed at one percent of the fair market value of shares repurchased, was $11.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Subsequent to the end of the second quarter and through the date of this release, the Company repurchased an additional 1.7 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $91.45, for a total investment of $160 million. The Company has repurchased a total of 1.46 billion shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program since the inception of the program in January of 2011 and through the date of this release, at an average price of $18.27, for a total aggregate investment of $26.59 billion. As of the date of this release, the Company had approximately $1.16 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.









Updated Full-Year 2025 Guidance









The table below outlines the Company’s updated guidance for selected full-year 2025 financial data:







































For the Year Ending

























December 31, 2025











Net, new store openings









200 to 210









Comparable store sales









3.0% to 4.5%









Total revenue









$17.5 billion to $17.8 billion









Gross profit as a percentage of sales









51.2% to 51.7%









Operating income as a percentage of sales









19.2% to 19.7%









Effective income tax rate









22.3%









Diluted earnings per share



(1)











$2.85 to $2.95









Net cash provided by operating activities









$2.8 billion to $3.2 billion









Capital expenditures









$1.2 billion to $1.3 billion









Free cash flow



(2)











$1.6 billion to $1.9 billion

















(1) Weighted-average shares outstanding, assuming dilution, used in the denominator of this calculation, includes share repurchases made by the Company through the date of this release.









(2) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table below reconciles Free cash flow guidance to Net cash provided by operating activities guidance, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:





























For the Year Ending









(in millions)









December 31, 2025









Net cash provided by operating activities









$





2,820









to









$





3,230









Less:





Capital expenditures













1,200









to













1,300













Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments













20









to













30









Free cash flow









$





1,600









to









$





1,900





















Non-GAAP Information









This release contains certain financial information not derived in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These items include adjusted debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, and rent (“EBITDAR”) and free cash flow. The Company does not, nor does it suggest investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial information. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted debt to EBITDAR and free cash flow provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company’s core operations. The Company has included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measure in the table above and the selected financial information below.









Earnings Conference Call Information









The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its results as well as future expectations. Investors may listen to the conference call live on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations.” Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (888) 506-0062 and the conference call identification number is 692379. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website through Thursday, July 23, 2026.









About O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.









O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com for additional information about O’Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities, and other programs. As of June 30, 2025, the Company operated 6,483 stores across 48 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Canada.









Forward-Looking Statements









The Company claims the protection of the safe-harbor for forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “estimate,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “would,” “consider,” “should,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “guidance,” “target,” or similar words. In addition, statements contained within this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, such as statements discussing, among other things, expected growth, store development, integration and expansion strategy, business strategies, future revenues, and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events and results. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the economy in general; inflation; consumer debt levels; product demand; a public health crisis; the market for auto parts; competition; weather; trade disputes and changes in trade policies, including the imposition of new or increased tariffs; availability of key products and supply chain disruptions; business interruptions, including terrorist activities, war and the threat of war; failure to protect our brand and reputation; challenges in international markets; volatility of the market price of our common stock; our increased debt levels; credit ratings on public debt; damage, failure, or interruption of information technology systems, including information security and cyber-attacks; historical growth rate sustainability; our ability to hire and retain qualified employees; risks associated with the performance of acquired businesses; and governmental regulations. Actual results may materially differ from anticipated results described or implied in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, for additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial performance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.























For further information contact:









Investor Relations Contacts















Leslie Skorick (417) 874-7142













Eric Bird (417) 868-4259



























Media Contact















Sonya Cox (417) 829-5709



































O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(In thousands, except share data)



























June 30, 2025











June 30, 2024









December 31, 2024























(Unaudited)















(Unaudited)













(Note)











Assets















































Current assets:













































Cash and cash equivalents











$









198,613















$





145,042













$





130,245













Accounts receivable, net



















428,828



















475,596

















356,839













Amounts receivable from suppliers



















123,273



















144,303

















139,091













Inventory



















5,399,588



















4,788,686

















5,095,804













Other current assets



















165,504



















125,861

















117,916













Total current assets



















6,315,806



















5,679,488

















5,839,895

























































Property and equipment, at cost



















9,708,429



















8,730,297

















9,192,254













Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization



















3,758,465



















3,434,610

















3,587,098













Net property and equipment



















5,949,964



















5,295,687

















5,605,156

























































Operating lease, right-of-use assets



















2,409,177



















2,240,314

















2,324,638













Goodwill



















943,314



















1,000,074

















930,161













Other assets, net



















202,358



















177,619

















193,891













Total assets











$









15,820,619















$





14,393,182













$





14,893,741



























































Liabilities and shareholders’ deficit















































Current liabilities:













































Accounts payable











$









6,858,649















$





6,226,238













$





6,524,811













Self-insurance reserves



















158,844



















125,859

















149,387













Accrued payroll



















145,629



















143,194

















107,495













Accrued benefits and withholdings



















238,984



















186,715

















199,593













Income taxes payable



















312,545



















89,344

















6,274













Current portion of operating lease liabilities



















434,151



















401,713

















419,213













Other current liabilities



















573,084



















950,145

















876,732













Total current liabilities



















8,721,886



















8,123,208

















8,283,505

























































Long-term debt



















5,823,744



















5,397,774

















5,520,932













Operating lease liabilities, less current portion



















2,055,053



















1,912,036

















1,980,705













Deferred income taxes



















211,920



















335,600

















247,599













Other liabilities



















239,878



















207,956

















231,961

























































Shareholders’ equity (deficit):













































Common stock, $0.01 par value:













































Authorized shares – 1,250,000,000

















































Issued and outstanding shares –













































850,561,094 as of June 30, 2025,













































873,580,665 as of June 30, 2024, and













































862,232,760 as of December 31, 2024















8,506



















8,736

















8,622













Additional paid-in capital



















1,499,288



















1,407,645

















1,454,518













Retained deficit



















(2,748,221









)















(3,008,665





)













(2,791,288





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)















8,565



















8,892

















(42,813





)









Total shareholders’ deficit



















(1,231,862









)















(1,583,392





)













(1,370,961





)





















































Total liabilities and shareholders’ deficit











$









15,820,619















$





14,393,182













$





14,893,741





















Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2024, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.































O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





(Unaudited)





(In thousands, except per share data)















































































For the Three Months Ended

















For the Six Months Ended

























June 30,

















June 30,

























2025



















2024



















2025



















2024













Sales











$









4,525,058















$





4,272,201















$









8,661,982















$





8,248,441













Cost of goods sold, including warehouse and distribution expenses



















2,198,520



















2,104,141























4,213,959



















4,046,209













Gross profit



















2,326,538



















2,168,060























4,448,023



















4,202,232





































































Selling, general and administrative expenses



















1,412,068



















1,304,762























2,792,087



















2,586,453













Operating income



















914,470



















863,298























1,655,936



















1,615,779





































































Other income (expense):

























































Interest expense



















(57,337









)















(54,831





)



















(114,901









)















(111,979





)









Interest income



















1,885



















1,528























3,549



















3,184













Other, net



















2,437



















1,561























1,222



















4,962













Total other expense



















(53,015









)















(51,742





)



















(110,130









)















(103,833





)

































































Income before income taxes



















861,455



















811,556























1,545,806



















1,511,946













Provision for income taxes



















192,860



















188,708























338,726



















341,860













Net income











$









668,595















$





622,848















$









1,207,080















$





1,170,086







































































Earnings per share-basic:



























































Earnings per share











$









0.78















$





0.71















$









1.41















$





1.33













Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic



















854,003



















880,182























856,768



















882,728







































































Earnings per share-assuming dilution:



























































Earnings per share











$









0.78















$





0.70















$









1.40















$





1.32













Weighted-average common shares outstanding – assuming dilution



















858,440



















885,655























861,368



















888,746



































































































O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





(Unaudited)





(In thousands)



















































For the Six Months Ended





















June 30,

























2025



















2024















Operating activities:



































Net income











$









1,207,080















$





1,170,086













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

































Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and intangibles



















247,159



















222,885













Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs



















3,667



















3,201













Deferred income taxes



















(36,679









)















18,175













Share-based compensation programs



















18,812



















14,229













Other



















7,945



















5,215













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

































Accounts receivable



















(73,966









)















(79,475





)









Inventory



















(280,899









)















(85,137





)









Accounts payable



















331,082



















117,582













Income taxes payable



















314,779



















81,228













Other



















(227,014









)















185,085













Net cash provided by operating activities



















1,511,966



















1,653,074















































Investing activities:



































Purchases of property and equipment



















(587,685









)















(474,607





)









Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



















2,695



















7,528













Other, including acquisitions, net of cash acquired



















(10,008









)















(155,376





)









Net cash used in investing activities



















(594,998









)















(622,455





)











































Financing activities:



































Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility



















—



















30,000













Payments on revolving credit facility



















—



















(30,000





)









Net proceeds (payments) of commercial paper



















298,918



















(173,500





)









Payment of debt issuance costs



















(3,815









)















—













Payment of excise tax on share repurchases















(17,012









)















—













Repurchases of common stock



















(1,176,640









)















(1,063,791





)









Net proceeds from issuance of common stock



















48,167



















73,790













Other



















(433









)















(569





)









Net cash used in financing activities



















(850,815









)















(1,164,070





)









































Effect of exchange rate changes on cash















2,215



















(639





)









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



















68,368



















(134,090





)









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period



















130,245



















279,132













Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period











$









198,613















$





145,042















































Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:



































Income taxes paid











$









393,872















$





80,401













Interest paid, net of capitalized interest



















110,374



















110,449



































































O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION





(Unaudited)























































For the Twelve Months Ended





















June 30,















Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR:















2025











2024









(In thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio)

































GAAP debt











$









5,823,744











$





5,397,774









Add:





Letters of credit



















162,289















137,501













Unamortized discount and debt issuance costs



















26,256















27,226













Six-times rent expense



















2,834,550















2,625,438









Adjusted debt











$









8,846,839











$





8,187,939









































GAAP net income











$









2,423,674











$





2,372,417









Add:





Interest expense



















225,470















219,488













Provision for income taxes



















655,250















657,727













Depreciation and amortization



















486,166















440,273













Share-based compensation expense



















33,514















27,169













Rent expense



(





i





)





















472,425















437,573









EBITDAR











$









4,296,499











$





4,154,647









































Adjusted debt to EBITDAR



















2.06















1.97



















(i)



The table below outlines the calculation of Rent expense and reconciles Rent expense to Total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the twelve months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands):





























For the Twelve Months Ended

















June 30,

















2025









2024









Total lease cost, per ASC 842









$





570,733









$





520,327









Less:





Variable non-contract operating lease components, related to property taxes and insurance













98,308













82,754









Rent expense









$





472,425









$





437,573































June 30,





















2025











2024













Selected Balance Sheet Ratios:













































Inventory turnover



(1)





















1.6















1.7









Average inventory per store (in thousands)



(2)













$









833











$





767









Accounts payable to inventory



(3)





















127.0









%















130.0





%



































For the Three Months Ended













For the Six Months Ended

























June 30,













June 30,

























2025











2024











2025











2024













Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow (in thousands):





























































Net cash provided by operating activities











$









756,846











$





948,859











$









1,511,966











$





1,653,074









Less:





Capital expenditures



















300,734















225,367



















587,685















474,607













Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments



















7,348















5,258



















20,273















21,378









Free cash flow











$









448,764











$





718,234











$









904,008











$





1,157,089































For the Three Months Ended













For the Six Months Ended





















June 30,













June 30,

























2025











2024















2025











2024













Revenue Disaggregation (in thousands):

























































Sales to do-it-yourself customers







$









2,228,566











$





2,152,680











$









4,280,425











$





4,156,485









Sales to professional service provider customers



















2,195,840















2,012,164



















4,194,433















3,887,350









Other sales and sales adjustments



















100,652















107,357



















187,124















204,606









Total sales











$









4,525,058











$





4,272,201











$









8,661,982











$





8,248,441































For the Three Months Ended













For the Six Months Ended













For the Twelve Months Ended





















June 30,













June 30,













June 30,

























2025











2024















2025















2024















2025















2024

















Store Count:





























































Beginning domestic store count















6,298











6,131















6,265















6,095















6,152















6,027













New stores opened















62











21















95















57















208















126













Stores closed















—











—















—















—















—















(1





)









Ending domestic store count











6,360











6,152











6,360















6,152











6,360















6,152





































































Beginning Mexico store count











93











63











87















62











69















44













New stores opened











5











6











11















7











29















25













Ending Mexico store count











98











69











98















69











98















69





































































Beginning Canada store count











25











23











26















—











23















—













New stores opened











—











—











—















—











3















—













Stores acquired











—











—











—















23











—















23













Stores closed











—











—











(1









)











—











(1









)











—













Ending Canada store count











25











23











25















23











25















23





































































Total ending store count















6,483











6,244















6,483















6,244















6,483















6,244



























































































For the Three Months Ended













For the Twelve Months Ended





















June 30,













June 30,

























2025











2024











2025











2024













Store and Team Member Information:





























































Total employment



















92,810















91,874

































Square footage (in thousands)



(4)

















50,238















47,500

































Sales per weighted-average square foot



(4)(5)













$









88.76











$





87.88











$









342.83











$





341.51









Sales per weighted-average store (in thousands)



(4)(6)













$









698











$





677











$









2,672











$





2,613



















(1)



Calculated as cost of goods sold for the last 12 months divided by average inventory. Average inventory is calculated as the average of inventory for the trailing four quarters used in determining the denominator.











(2)



Calculated as inventory divided by store count at the end of the reported period.











(3)



Calculated as accounts payable divided by inventory.











(4)



Represents O’Reilly’s U.S. and Puerto Rico operations only.











(5)



Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average square footage. Weighted-average square footage is determined by weighting store square footage based on the approximate dates of store openings, acquisitions, expansions, or closures.











(6)



Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average stores. Weighted-average stores is determined by weighting stores based on their approximate dates of openings, acquisitions, or closures.







