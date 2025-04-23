Stocks
ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Reports 3.6% Increase in Comparable Store Sales and Record Revenue for Q1 2025

April 23, 2025 — 04:43 pm EDT

O'Reilly Automotive reported a 3.6% increase in comparable store sales, with first quarter revenue reaching $4.14 billion.

Quiver AI Summary

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with comparable store sales increasing by 3.6% and net cash from operating activities totaling $755 million. Revenue rose by 4% to $4.14 billion, driven by growth in both professional and DIY segments. Despite this, gross profit and net income saw modest increases, with net income down 2% to $538 million compared to the previous year. CEO Brad Beckham praised the company's performance and reaffirmed the guidance for annual comparable store sales growth between 2.0% and 4.0%, while emphasizing ongoing store expansion with 38 new openings in the quarter. The company also repurchased shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, with $1.81 billion remaining under its current repurchase authorization.

Potential Positives

  • First quarter comparable store sales grew by 3.6%, exceeding expectations and indicating strong demand across both professional and DIY segments.
  • Record revenue of $4.14 billion for the first quarter represents a $161 million increase from the previous year, showcasing the company's growth trajectory.
  • The company has maintained its full-year comparable store sales guidance of 2.0% to 4.0%, indicating stability and predictability in future performance.
  • Continued investment in growth with 38 net new store openings in the first quarter highlights the company's commitment to expanding its market presence.

Potential Negatives

  • Comparable store sales growth of 3.6% is an increase but is at the lower end of the company's guidance range of 2.0% to 4.0%, indicating a potential slowdown in growth.
  • Operating income decreased by 1%, and net income also declined by 2%, which may raise concerns about profitability and cost management.
  • Selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 8%, outpacing revenue growth, which could indicate operational inefficiencies or rising costs impacting overall margins.

FAQ

What were O'Reilly's first quarter sales growth figures for 2025?

O'Reilly reported a first quarter comparable store sales growth of 3.6% in 2025.

How much net cash did O'Reilly generate in operating activities?

O'Reilly generated $755 million in net cash provided by operating activities for the first quarter of 2025.

What is O'Reilly's earnings per share for Q1 2025?

The diluted earnings per share for O'Reilly in the first quarter of 2025 was $9.35.

How many new stores did O'Reilly open in the first quarter?

O'Reilly opened 38 new stores during the first quarter of 2025.

What is O'Reilly's full-year 2025 sales guidance?

O'Reilly's full-year 2025 comparable store sales guidance is between 2.0% and 4.0%.

$ORLY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ORLY stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORLY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$ORLY Insider Trading Activity

$ORLY insiders have traded $ORLY stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GREGORY L HENSLEE (CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $11,879,578.
  • ROBERT ALLEN DUMAS (SVP OF EASTERN STORE OPS/SALES) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $6,670,447
  • DAVID E OREILLY (EV CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $6,150,000
  • LAWRENCE P OREILLY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,500 shares for an estimated $5,886,213.
  • CHARLES FRANCIS ROGERS (FORMER SVP OF PRO SALES & OPS) sold 3,459 shares for an estimated $4,618,842
  • TAMARA F. CONN (SVP OF LEGAL & GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,274 shares for an estimated $4,201,397.
  • JASON LEE TARRANT (EVP STORE OPS/SALES) sold 1,992 shares for an estimated $2,667,480
  • CHRISTOPHER ANDREW MANCINI (SVP OF STORE OPERATIONS) sold 1,557 shares for an estimated $2,108,197
  • BRAD W BECKHAM (CEO) sold 833 shares for an estimated $1,082,900
  • ANDREA WEISS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 848 shares for an estimated $1,059,625.
  • JEFFERY THOMAS LOAFMAN (SVP OF DISTRIBUTION OPERATIONS) sold 620 shares for an estimated $769,041
  • MARK JOSEPH MERZ (SVP OF INTERNATIONAL) sold 500 shares for an estimated $662,500
  • MARIA SASTRE sold 248 shares for an estimated $326,410
  • JUSTIN CHRISTOPHER KALE (SVP CENTRAL STORE OPS & SALES) sold 103 shares for an estimated $119,228
  • SHARI LYNNE REAVES (SVP OF HR AND TRAINING) sold 86 shares for an estimated $115,610

$ORLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 641 institutional investors add shares of $ORLY stock to their portfolio, and 600 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • First quarter comparable store sales growth of 3.6%






  • $755 million net cash provided by operating activities in first quarter 2025





SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the “Company” or “O’Reilly”) (


Nasdaq:


ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, today announced record revenue for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





1





st





Quarter Financial Results




Brad Beckham, O’Reilly’s CEO, commented, “We are pleased to report a solid start to 2025, highlighted by a 3.6% comparable store sales increase, which was at the high end of our expectations for the quarter. Our comparable store sales increase was comprised of solid growth in both professional and DIY, which grew mid-single digit and low-single digit, respectively, in the first quarter. We are confident in the strength of the fundamental demand drivers in our business, and our Team’s strong execution continues to generate share gains. I would like to express my appreciation to each of our over 93,000 Team Members for their hard work and unwavering dedication to our business and customers.”



Mr. Beckham concluded, “We are maintaining our full-year comparable store sales guidance range of 2.0% to 4.0% and have not changed the key assumptions behind this guidance range from our original guidance. The changing tariff landscape brings with it a high degree of uncertainty, and the fluid nature of the implementation of tariff adjustments makes it difficult for us to predict the impact to our business and our customers. What we know for certain is that our Team remains absolutely dedicated to providing the highest levels of customer service and best-in-class parts availability, regardless of external market conditions. We also continue to be optimistic about our growth opportunities and are pressing forward with our store and distribution expansion plans with 38 net, new store openings in the first quarter. Our unrelenting daily commitment to excellent customer service is the key to our past and future success, and we believe it will fuel the growth we have planned for 2025.”



Sales for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, increased $161 million, or 4%, to $4.14 billion from $3.98 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the first quarter increased 4% to $2.12 billion (or 51.3% of sales) from $2.03 billion (or 51.2% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the first quarter increased 8% to $1.38 billion (or 33.4% of sales) from $1.28 billion (or 32.2% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the first quarter decreased 1% to $741 million (or 17.9% of sales) from $752 million (or 18.9% of sales) for the same period one year ago.



Net income for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, decreased $9 million, or 2%, to $538 million (or 13.0% of sales) from $547 million (or 13.8% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the first quarter increased 2% to $9.35 on 58 million shares versus $9.20 on 59 million shares for the same period one year ago.





1





st





Quarter Comparable Store Sales Results




Comparable store sales are calculated based on the change in sales for U.S. stores open at least one year and exclude sales of specialty machinery, sales to independent parts stores, and sales to Team Members, as well as sales from Leap Day for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Online sales for ship-to-home orders and pick-up-in-store orders for U.S. stores open at least one year are included in the comparable store sales calculation. Comparable store sales increased 3.6% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on top of 3.4% for the same period one year ago.





Share Repurchase Program




During the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 0.4 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $1,297.15, for a total investment of $559 million. Excise tax on shares repurchased, assessed at one percent of the fair market value of shares repurchased, was $5.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Subsequent to the end of the first quarter and through the date of this release, the Company repurchased an additional 0.1 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $1,378.80, for a total investment of $122 million. The Company has repurchased a total of 96.5 million shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program since the inception of the program in January of 2011 and through the date of this release, at an average price of $268.65, for a total aggregate investment of $25.94 billion.   As of the date of this release, the Company had approximately $1.81 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.





Updated Full-Year 2025 Guidance




The table below outlines the Company’s updated guidance for selected full-year 2025 financial data:



For the Year Ending



December 31, 2025

Net, new store openings
200 to 210

Comparable store sales
2.0% to 4.0%

Total revenue
$17.4 billion to $17.7 billion

Gross profit as a percentage of sales
51.2% to 51.7%

Operating income as a percentage of sales
19.2% to 19.7%

Effective income tax rate
22.4%

Diluted earnings per share

(1)
$42.90 to $43.40

Net cash provided by operating activities
$2.8 billion to $3.2 billion

Capital expenditures
$1.2 billion to $1.3 billion

Free cash flow

(2)
$1.6 billion to $1.9 billion
















(1)
Weighted-average shares outstanding, assuming dilution, used in the denominator of this calculation, includes share repurchases made by the Company through the date of this release.


(2)
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table below reconciles Free cash flow guidance to Net cash provided by operating activities guidance, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:
























































































For the Year Ending


(in millions)
December 31, 2025


Net cash provided by operating activities
$
2,810


to

$
3,220


Less:
Capital expenditures

1,200


to


1,300



Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments

10


to


20


Free cash flow
$
1,600


to

$
1,900















Non-GAAP Information




This release contains certain financial information not derived in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These items include adjusted debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, and rent (“EBITDAR”) and free cash flow. The Company does not, nor does it suggest investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial information. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted debt to EBITDAR and free cash flow provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company’s core operations. The Company has included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measure in the table above and the selected financial information below.





Earnings Conference Call Information




The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its results as well as future expectations. Investors may listen to the conference call live on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations.” Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (888) 506-0062 and the conference call identification number is 256299. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website through Thursday, April 23, 2026.





About O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.




O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com for additional information about O’Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities, and other programs. As of March 31, 2025, the Company operated 6,416 stores across 48 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Canada.





Forward-Looking Statements




The Company claims the protection of the safe-harbor for forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “estimate,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “would,” “consider,” “should,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “guidance,” “target,” or similar words. In addition, statements contained within this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, such as statements discussing, among other things, expected growth, store development, integration and expansion strategy, business strategies, future revenues, and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events and results. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the economy in general; inflation; consumer debt levels; product demand; a public health crisis; the market for auto parts; competition; weather; trade disputes, including the imposition of new or increased tariffs; availability of key products and supply chain disruptions; business interruptions, including terrorist activities, war and the threat of war; failure to protect our brand and reputation; challenges in international markets; volatility of the market price of our common stock; our increased debt levels; credit ratings on public debt; damage, failure, or interruption of information technology systems, including information security and cyber-attacks; historical growth rate sustainability; our ability to hire and retain qualified employees; risks associated with the performance of acquired businesses; and governmental regulations. Actual results may materially differ from anticipated results described or implied in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, for additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial performance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


For further information contact:

Investor Relations Contacts


Leslie Skorick (417) 874-7142


Eric Bird (417) 868-4259





Media Contact


Sonya Cox (417) 829-5709
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(In thousands, except share data)












March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2024



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Note)


Assets








Current assets:








Cash and cash equivalents

$

191,248


$
89,264


$
130,245

Accounts receivable, net




392,168



437,821



356,839

Amounts receivable from suppliers




129,921



139,267



139,091

Inventory




5,172,436



4,805,164



5,095,804

Other current assets




143,694



128,181



117,916

Total current assets




6,029,467



5,599,697



5,839,895










Property and equipment, at cost




9,450,387



8,555,556



9,192,254

Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization




3,684,666



3,360,351



3,587,098

Net property and equipment




5,765,721



5,195,205



5,605,156










Operating lease, right-of-use assets




2,374,177



2,227,783



2,324,638

Goodwill




933,130



1,009,857



930,161

Other assets, net




191,380



180,512



193,891

Total assets

$

15,293,875


$
14,213,054


$
14,893,741











Liabilities and shareholders’ deficit








Current liabilities:








Accounts payable

$

6,535,532


$
6,117,068


$
6,524,811

Self-insurance reserves




154,013



130,974



149,387

Accrued payroll




132,965



127,704



107,495

Accrued benefits and withholdings




214,547



174,125



199,593

Income taxes payable




137,142



147,645



6,274

Current portion of operating lease liabilities




425,330



399,245



419,213

Other current liabilities




910,977



791,633



876,732

Total current liabilities




8,510,506



7,888,394



8,283,505










Long-term debt




5,651,821



5,288,632



5,520,932

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion




2,026,668



1,900,200



1,980,705

Deferred income taxes




236,572



321,323



247,599

Other liabilities




225,764



205,703



231,961










Shareholders’ equity (deficit):








Common stock, $0.01 par value:








Authorized shares – 245,000,000










Issued and outstanding shares –








57,113,515 as of March 31, 2025,








58,982,123 as of March 31, 2024, and








57,482,184 as of December 31, 2024


571



590



575

Additional paid-in capital




1,484,737



1,410,756



1,462,565

Retained deficit




(2,805,929

)


(2,849,108
)


(2,791,288
)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income


(36,835

)


46,564



(42,813
)

Total shareholders’ deficit




(1,357,456

)


(1,391,198
)


(1,370,961
)










Total liabilities and shareholders’ deficit

$

15,293,875


$
14,213,054


$
14,893,741














Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2024, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.


O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME


(Unaudited)


(In thousands, except per share data)









For the Three Months Ended



March 31,



2025

2024

Sales

$

4,136,924


$
3,976,240

Cost of goods sold, including warehouse and distribution expenses




2,015,439



1,942,068

Gross profit




2,121,485



2,034,172







Selling, general and administrative expenses




1,380,019



1,281,691

Operating income




741,466



752,481







Other income (expense):





Interest expense




(57,564

)


(57,148
)

Interest income




1,664



1,656

Other, net




(1,215

)


3,401

Total other expense




(57,115

)


(52,091
)







Income before income taxes




684,351



700,390

Provision for income taxes




145,866



153,152

Net income

$

538,485


$
547,238








Earnings per share-basic:





Earnings per share

$

9.40


$
9.27

Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic




57,304



59,017








Earnings per share-assuming dilution:





Earnings per share

$

9.35


$
9.20

Weighted-average common shares outstanding – assuming dilution




57,622



59,454







































































































































































































































































































































































































































O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


(Unaudited)


(In thousands)









For the Three Months Ended



March 31,



2025


2024


Operating activities:





Net income

$

538,485


$
547,238

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and intangibles




122,224



109,648

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs




1,851



1,593

Deferred income taxes




(11,159

)


2,374

Share-based compensation programs




8,444



7,022

Other




3,191



2,997

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable




(37,758

)


(36,954
)

Inventory




(75,081

)


(92,042
)

Accounts payable




9,952



6,107

Income taxes payable




138,513



140,025

Other




56,458



16,207

Net cash provided by operating activities




755,120



704,215








Investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment




(286,951

)


(249,240
)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment




1,948



3,853

Other, including acquisitions, net of cash acquired










(155,366
)

Net cash used in investing activities




(285,003

)


(400,753
)








Financing activities:





Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility










30,000

Net proceeds (payments) of commercial paper




129,288



(310,805
)

Payment of debt issuance costs




(3,801

)





Repurchases of common stock




(559,432

)


(270,019
)

Net proceeds from issuance of common stock




24,926



57,815

Other




(433

)


(569
)

Net cash used in financing activities




(409,452

)


(493,578
)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash


338



248

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents




61,003



(189,868
)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period




130,245



279,132

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

$

191,248


$
89,264








Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:





Income taxes paid

$

16,904


$
9,798

Interest paid, net of capitalized interest




39,424



34,671




















































































































































































































O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION


(Unaudited)












For the Twelve Months Ended



March 31,



Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR:

2025

2024

(In thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio)







GAAP debt

$

5,651,821


$
5,288,632

Add:
Letters of credit




127,264



137,848


Unamortized discount and debt issuance costs




27,679



28,368


Six-times rent expense




2,771,640



2,587,056

Adjusted debt

$

8,578,404


$
8,041,904









GAAP net income

$

2,377,927


$
2,376,934

Add:
Interest expense




222,964



214,244


Provision for income taxes




651,098



650,786


Depreciation and amortization




474,468



424,962


Share-based compensation expense




30,353



27,098


Rent expense

(


i


)




461,940



431,176

EBITDAR

$

4,218,750


$
4,125,200









Adjusted debt to EBITDAR




2.03



1.95
















(i)
The table below outlines the calculation of Rent expense and reconciles Rent expense to Total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the twelve months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands):





































































For the Twelve Months Ended




March 31,




2025

2024


Total lease cost, per ASC 842
$
558,415


$
510,208


Less:
Variable non-contract operating lease components, related to property taxes and insurance

96,475



79,032


Rent expense
$
461,940


$
431,176






































































March 31,



2025

2024



Selected Balance Sheet Ratios:







Inventory turnover

(1)


1.6



1.7

Average inventory per store (in thousands)

(2)

$

806


$
773

Accounts payable to inventory

(3)




126.4%



127.3%

































































































For the Three Months Ended




March 31,




2025

2024



Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow (in thousands):







Net cash provided by operating activities

$

755,120


$
704,215

Less:
Capital expenditures




286,951



249,240


Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments




12,925



16,120

Free cash flow

$

455,244


$
438,855



























































































For the Three Months Ended



March 31,



2025

2024



Revenue Disaggregation (in thousands):







Sales to do-it-yourself customers

$

2,051,859


$
2,003,805

Sales to professional service provider customers


1,998,593



1,875,186

Other sales and sales adjustments


86,472



97,249

Total sales

$

4,136,924


$
3,976,240



















































































































































































































































































































































For the Three Months Ended


For the Twelve Months Ended



March 31,


March 31,



2025

2024


2025

2024



Store Count:









Beginning domestic store count


6,265



6,095




6,131



5,986

New stores opened


33



36




167



146

Stores closed




















(1
)

Ending domestic store count


6,298



6,131




6,298



6,131











Beginning Mexico store count


87



62




63



43

New stores opened


6



1




30



20

Ending Mexico store count


93



63




93



63











Beginning Canada store count


26









23






New stores opened














3






Stores acquired








23










23

Stores closed


(1

)








(1

)





Ending Canada store count


25



23




25



23











Total ending store count


6,416



6,217




6,416



6,217









































































































































For the Three Months Ended


For the Twelve Months Ended



March 31,


March 31,



2025

2024


2025

2024



Store and Team Member Information:















Total employment


93,419



90,601









Square footage (in thousands)

(4)


49,371



47,143









Sales per weighted-average square foot

(4)(5)

$

82.22


$
82.59



$

341.85


$
341.62

Sales per weighted-average store (in thousands)

(4)(6)

$

643


$
634



$

2,650


$
2,601




































(1)
Calculated as cost of goods sold for the last 12 months divided by average inventory. Average inventory is calculated as the average of inventory for the trailing four quarters used in determining the denominator.


(2)
Calculated as inventory divided by store count at the end of the reported period.


(3)
Calculated as accounts payable divided by inventory.


(4)
Represents O’Reilly’s U.S. and Puerto Rico operations only.


(5)
Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average square footage. Weighted-average square footage is determined by weighting store square footage based on the approximate dates of store openings, acquisitions, expansions, or closures.


(6)
Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average stores. Weighted-average stores is determined by weighting stores based on their approximate dates of openings, acquisitions, or closures.







