O'Reilly Automotive Reports 3.6% Increase in Comparable Store Sales and Record Revenue for Q1 2025

O'Reilly Automotive reported a 3.6% increase in comparable store sales, with first quarter revenue reaching $4.14 billion.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with comparable store sales increasing by 3.6% and net cash from operating activities totaling $755 million. Revenue rose by 4% to $4.14 billion, driven by growth in both professional and DIY segments. Despite this, gross profit and net income saw modest increases, with net income down 2% to $538 million compared to the previous year. CEO Brad Beckham praised the company's performance and reaffirmed the guidance for annual comparable store sales growth between 2.0% and 4.0%, while emphasizing ongoing store expansion with 38 new openings in the quarter. The company also repurchased shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, with $1.81 billion remaining under its current repurchase authorization.

First quarter comparable store sales grew by 3.6%, exceeding expectations and indicating strong demand across both professional and DIY segments.

Record revenue of $4.14 billion for the first quarter represents a $161 million increase from the previous year, showcasing the company's growth trajectory.

The company has maintained its full-year comparable store sales guidance of 2.0% to 4.0%, indicating stability and predictability in future performance.

Continued investment in growth with 38 net new store openings in the first quarter highlights the company's commitment to expanding its market presence.

Comparable store sales growth of 3.6% is an increase but is at the lower end of the company's guidance range of 2.0% to 4.0%, indicating a potential slowdown in growth.

Operating income decreased by 1%, and net income also declined by 2%, which may raise concerns about profitability and cost management.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 8%, outpacing revenue growth, which could indicate operational inefficiencies or rising costs impacting overall margins.

What were O'Reilly's first quarter sales growth figures for 2025?

O'Reilly reported a first quarter comparable store sales growth of 3.6% in 2025.

How much net cash did O'Reilly generate in operating activities?

O'Reilly generated $755 million in net cash provided by operating activities for the first quarter of 2025.

What is O'Reilly's earnings per share for Q1 2025?

The diluted earnings per share for O'Reilly in the first quarter of 2025 was $9.35.

How many new stores did O'Reilly open in the first quarter?

O'Reilly opened 38 new stores during the first quarter of 2025.

What is O'Reilly's full-year 2025 sales guidance?

O'Reilly's full-year 2025 comparable store sales guidance is between 2.0% and 4.0%.

First quarter comparable store sales growth of 3.6%















$755 million net cash provided by operating activities in first quarter 2025











SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the “Company” or “O’Reilly”) (





Nasdaq:





ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, today announced record revenue for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025.









1











st











Quarter Financial Results









Brad Beckham, O’Reilly’s CEO, commented, “We are pleased to report a solid start to 2025, highlighted by a 3.6% comparable store sales increase, which was at the high end of our expectations for the quarter. Our comparable store sales increase was comprised of solid growth in both professional and DIY, which grew mid-single digit and low-single digit, respectively, in the first quarter. We are confident in the strength of the fundamental demand drivers in our business, and our Team’s strong execution continues to generate share gains. I would like to express my appreciation to each of our over 93,000 Team Members for their hard work and unwavering dedication to our business and customers.”





Mr. Beckham concluded, “We are maintaining our full-year comparable store sales guidance range of 2.0% to 4.0% and have not changed the key assumptions behind this guidance range from our original guidance. The changing tariff landscape brings with it a high degree of uncertainty, and the fluid nature of the implementation of tariff adjustments makes it difficult for us to predict the impact to our business and our customers. What we know for certain is that our Team remains absolutely dedicated to providing the highest levels of customer service and best-in-class parts availability, regardless of external market conditions. We also continue to be optimistic about our growth opportunities and are pressing forward with our store and distribution expansion plans with 38 net, new store openings in the first quarter. Our unrelenting daily commitment to excellent customer service is the key to our past and future success, and we believe it will fuel the growth we have planned for 2025.”





Sales for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, increased $161 million, or 4%, to $4.14 billion from $3.98 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the first quarter increased 4% to $2.12 billion (or 51.3% of sales) from $2.03 billion (or 51.2% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the first quarter increased 8% to $1.38 billion (or 33.4% of sales) from $1.28 billion (or 32.2% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the first quarter decreased 1% to $741 million (or 17.9% of sales) from $752 million (or 18.9% of sales) for the same period one year ago.





Net income for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, decreased $9 million, or 2%, to $538 million (or 13.0% of sales) from $547 million (or 13.8% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the first quarter increased 2% to $9.35 on 58 million shares versus $9.20 on 59 million shares for the same period one year ago.









1











st











Quarter Comparable Store Sales Results









Comparable store sales are calculated based on the change in sales for U.S. stores open at least one year and exclude sales of specialty machinery, sales to independent parts stores, and sales to Team Members, as well as sales from Leap Day for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Online sales for ship-to-home orders and pick-up-in-store orders for U.S. stores open at least one year are included in the comparable store sales calculation. Comparable store sales increased 3.6% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on top of 3.4% for the same period one year ago.









Share Repurchase Program









During the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 0.4 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $1,297.15, for a total investment of $559 million. Excise tax on shares repurchased, assessed at one percent of the fair market value of shares repurchased, was $5.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Subsequent to the end of the first quarter and through the date of this release, the Company repurchased an additional 0.1 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $1,378.80, for a total investment of $122 million. The Company has repurchased a total of 96.5 million shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program since the inception of the program in January of 2011 and through the date of this release, at an average price of $268.65, for a total aggregate investment of $25.94 billion. As of the date of this release, the Company had approximately $1.81 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.









Updated Full-Year 2025 Guidance









The table below outlines the Company’s updated guidance for selected full-year 2025 financial data:



























For the Year Ending

















December 31, 2025











Net, new store openings





200 to 210













Comparable store sales





2.0% to 4.0%













Total revenue





$17.4 billion to $17.7 billion













Gross profit as a percentage of sales





51.2% to 51.7%













Operating income as a percentage of sales





19.2% to 19.7%













Effective income tax rate





22.4%













Diluted earnings per share



(1)







$42.90 to $43.40













Net cash provided by operating activities





$2.8 billion to $3.2 billion













Capital expenditures





$1.2 billion to $1.3 billion













Free cash flow



(2)







$1.6 billion to $1.9 billion



























(1)







Weighted-average shares outstanding, assuming dilution, used in the denominator of this calculation, includes share repurchases made by the Company through the date of this release.











(2)







Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table below reconciles Free cash flow guidance to Net cash provided by operating activities guidance, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

































For the Year Ending













(in millions)









December 31, 2025













Net cash provided by operating activities









$





2,810













to









$





3,220

















Less:





Capital expenditures









1,200













to













1,300





















Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments









10













to













20

















Free cash flow









$





1,600













to









$





1,900

































































Non-GAAP Information









This release contains certain financial information not derived in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These items include adjusted debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, and rent (“EBITDAR”) and free cash flow. The Company does not, nor does it suggest investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial information. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted debt to EBITDAR and free cash flow provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company’s core operations. The Company has included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measure in the table above and the selected financial information below.









Earnings Conference Call Information









The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its results as well as future expectations. Investors may listen to the conference call live on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations.” Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (888) 506-0062 and the conference call identification number is 256299. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website through Thursday, April 23, 2026.









About O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.









O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com for additional information about O’Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities, and other programs. As of March 31, 2025, the Company operated 6,416 stores across 48 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Canada.









Forward-Looking Statements









The Company claims the protection of the safe-harbor for forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “estimate,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “would,” “consider,” “should,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “guidance,” “target,” or similar words. In addition, statements contained within this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, such as statements discussing, among other things, expected growth, store development, integration and expansion strategy, business strategies, future revenues, and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events and results. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the economy in general; inflation; consumer debt levels; product demand; a public health crisis; the market for auto parts; competition; weather; trade disputes, including the imposition of new or increased tariffs; availability of key products and supply chain disruptions; business interruptions, including terrorist activities, war and the threat of war; failure to protect our brand and reputation; challenges in international markets; volatility of the market price of our common stock; our increased debt levels; credit ratings on public debt; damage, failure, or interruption of information technology systems, including information security and cyber-attacks; historical growth rate sustainability; our ability to hire and retain qualified employees; risks associated with the performance of acquired businesses; and governmental regulations. Actual results may materially differ from anticipated results described or implied in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, for additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial performance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.























For further information contact:









Investor Relations Contacts















Leslie Skorick (417) 874-7142













Eric Bird (417) 868-4259



























Media Contact















Sonya Cox (417) 829-5709



































O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(In thousands, except share data)























































March 31, 2025











March 31, 2024









December 31, 2024















(Unaudited)











(Unaudited)









(Note)











Assets











































Current assets:









































Cash and cash equivalents







$









191,248















$





89,264













$





130,245













Accounts receivable, net















392,168



















437,821

















356,839













Amounts receivable from suppliers















129,921



















139,267

















139,091













Inventory















5,172,436



















4,805,164

















5,095,804













Other current assets















143,694



















128,181

















117,916













Total current assets















6,029,467



















5,599,697

















5,839,895





















































Property and equipment, at cost















9,450,387



















8,555,556

















9,192,254













Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization















3,684,666



















3,360,351

















3,587,098













Net property and equipment















5,765,721



















5,195,205

















5,605,156





















































Operating lease, right-of-use assets















2,374,177



















2,227,783

















2,324,638













Goodwill















933,130



















1,009,857

















930,161













Other assets, net















191,380



















180,512

















193,891













Total assets







$









15,293,875















$





14,213,054













$





14,893,741























































Liabilities and shareholders’ deficit











































Current liabilities:









































Accounts payable







$









6,535,532















$





6,117,068













$





6,524,811













Self-insurance reserves















154,013



















130,974

















149,387













Accrued payroll















132,965



















127,704

















107,495













Accrued benefits and withholdings















214,547



















174,125

















199,593













Income taxes payable















137,142



















147,645

















6,274













Current portion of operating lease liabilities















425,330



















399,245

















419,213













Other current liabilities















910,977



















791,633

















876,732













Total current liabilities















8,510,506



















7,888,394

















8,283,505





















































Long-term debt















5,651,821



















5,288,632

















5,520,932













Operating lease liabilities, less current portion















2,026,668



















1,900,200

















1,980,705













Deferred income taxes















236,572



















321,323

















247,599













Other liabilities















225,764



















205,703

















231,961





















































Shareholders’ equity (deficit):









































Common stock, $0.01 par value:









































Authorized shares – 245,000,000













































Issued and outstanding shares –









































57,113,515 as of March 31, 2025,









































58,982,123 as of March 31, 2024, and









































57,482,184 as of December 31, 2024











571



















590

















575













Additional paid-in capital















1,484,737



















1,410,756

















1,462,565













Retained deficit















(2,805,929









)















(2,849,108





)













(2,791,288





)









Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income











(36,835









)















46,564

















(42,813





)









Total shareholders’ deficit















(1,357,456









)















(1,391,198





)













(1,370,961





)

















































Total liabilities and shareholders’ deficit







$









15,293,875















$





14,213,054













$





14,893,741

































































Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2024, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.



















O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





(Unaudited)





(In thousands, except per share data)











































For the Three Months Ended

















March 31,

















2025











2024









Sales







$









4,136,924















$





3,976,240













Cost of goods sold, including warehouse and distribution expenses















2,015,439



















1,942,068













Gross profit















2,121,485



















2,034,172









































Selling, general and administrative expenses















1,380,019



















1,281,691













Operating income















741,466



















752,481









































Other income (expense):





























Interest expense















(57,564









)















(57,148





)









Interest income















1,664



















1,656













Other, net















(1,215









)















3,401













Total other expense















(57,115









)















(52,091





)





































Income before income taxes















684,351



















700,390













Provision for income taxes















145,866



















153,152













Net income







$









538,485















$





547,238











































Earnings per share-basic:































Earnings per share







$









9.40















$





9.27













Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic















57,304



















59,017











































Earnings per share-assuming dilution:































Earnings per share







$









9.35















$





9.20













Weighted-average common shares outstanding – assuming dilution















57,622



















59,454































































O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





(Unaudited)





(In thousands)











































For the Three Months Ended

















March 31,

















2025















2024















Operating activities:































Net income







$









538,485















$





547,238













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





























Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and intangibles















122,224



















109,648













Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs















1,851



















1,593













Deferred income taxes















(11,159









)















2,374













Share-based compensation programs















8,444



















7,022













Other















3,191



















2,997













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





























Accounts receivable















(37,758









)















(36,954





)









Inventory















(75,081









)















(92,042





)









Accounts payable















9,952



















6,107













Income taxes payable















138,513



















140,025













Other















56,458



















16,207













Net cash provided by operating activities















755,120



















704,215











































Investing activities:































Purchases of property and equipment















(286,951









)















(249,240





)









Proceeds from sale of property and equipment















1,948



















3,853













Other, including acquisitions, net of cash acquired















—



















(155,366





)









Net cash used in investing activities















(285,003









)















(400,753





)







































Financing activities:































Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility















—



















30,000













Net proceeds (payments) of commercial paper















129,288



















(310,805





)









Payment of debt issuance costs















(3,801









)















—













Repurchases of common stock















(559,432









)















(270,019





)









Net proceeds from issuance of common stock















24,926



















57,815













Other















(433









)















(569





)









Net cash used in financing activities















(409,452









)















(493,578





)





































Effect of exchange rate changes on cash











338



















248













Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents















61,003



















(189,868





)









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period















130,245



















279,132













Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period







$









191,248















$





89,264











































Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:































Income taxes paid







$









16,904















$





9,798













Interest paid, net of capitalized interest















39,424



















34,671































































O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION





(Unaudited)



























































For the Twelve Months Ended

















March 31,















Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR:











2025











2024









(In thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio)





































GAAP debt







$









5,651,821















$





5,288,632













Add:





Letters of credit















127,264



















137,848

















Unamortized discount and debt issuance costs















27,679



















28,368

















Six-times rent expense















2,771,640



















2,587,056













Adjusted debt







$









8,578,404















$





8,041,904

















































GAAP net income







$









2,377,927















$





2,376,934













Add:





Interest expense















222,964



















214,244

















Provision for income taxes















651,098



















650,786

















Depreciation and amortization















474,468



















424,962

















Share-based compensation expense















30,353



















27,098

















Rent expense



(





i





)

















461,940



















431,176













EBITDAR







$









4,218,750















$





4,125,200

















































Adjusted debt to EBITDAR















2.03



















1.95



























(i)







The table below outlines the calculation of Rent expense and reconciles Rent expense to Total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the twelve months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands):













































For the Twelve Months Ended





















March 31,





















2025









2024













Total lease cost, per ASC 842





$





558,415













$





510,208

















Less:





Variable non-contract operating lease components, related to property taxes and insurance









96,475

















79,032

















Rent expense





$





461,940













$





431,176







































March 31,

















2025











2024













Selected Balance Sheet Ratios:









































Inventory turnover



(1)













1.6



















1.7













Average inventory per store (in thousands)



(2)









$









806















$





773













Accounts payable to inventory



(3)

















126.4%



















127.3%







































































For the Three Months Ended





















March 31,





















2025











2024













Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow (in thousands):









































Net cash provided by operating activities







$









755,120















$





704,215













Less:





Capital expenditures















286,951



















249,240

















Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments















12,925



















16,120













Free cash flow







$









455,244















$





438,855



































































For the Three Months Ended

















March 31,

















2025











2024













Revenue Disaggregation (in thousands):









































Sales to do-it-yourself customers







$









2,051,859















$





2,003,805













Sales to professional service provider customers











1,998,593



















1,875,186













Other sales and sales adjustments











86,472



















97,249













Total sales







$









4,136,924















$





3,976,240



































































For the Three Months Ended













For the Twelve Months Ended

















March 31,













March 31,

















2025











2024















2025











2024













Store Count:

















































Beginning domestic store count











6,265



















6,095



















6,131



















5,986













New stores opened











33



















36



















167



















146













Stores closed











—



















—



















—



















(1





)









Ending domestic store count











6,298



















6,131



















6,298



















6,131

























































Beginning Mexico store count











87



















62



















63



















43













New stores opened











6



















1



















30



















20













Ending Mexico store count











93



















63



















93



















63

























































Beginning Canada store count











26



















—



















23



















—













New stores opened











—



















—



















3



















—













Stores acquired











—



















23



















—



















23













Stores closed











(1









)















—



















(1









)















—













Ending Canada store count











25



















23



















25



















23

























































Total ending store count











6,416



















6,217



















6,416



















6,217



































































































For the Three Months Ended













For the Twelve Months Ended

















March 31,













March 31,

















2025











2024











2025











2024













Store and Team Member Information:









































































Total employment











93,419



















90,601













































Square footage (in thousands)



(4)













49,371



















47,143













































Sales per weighted-average square foot



(4)(5)









$









82.22















$





82.59















$









341.85















$





341.62













Sales per weighted-average store (in thousands)



(4)(6)









$









643















$





634















$









2,650















$





2,601



























(1)







Calculated as cost of goods sold for the last 12 months divided by average inventory. Average inventory is calculated as the average of inventory for the trailing four quarters used in determining the denominator.











(2)







Calculated as inventory divided by store count at the end of the reported period.











(3)







Calculated as accounts payable divided by inventory.











(4)







Represents O’Reilly’s U.S. and Puerto Rico operations only.











(5)







Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average square footage. Weighted-average square footage is determined by weighting store square footage based on the approximate dates of store openings, acquisitions, expansions, or closures.











(6)







Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average stores. Weighted-average stores is determined by weighting stores based on their approximate dates of openings, acquisitions, or closures.



















