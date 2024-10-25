O’Reilly Automotive price target raised to $1,390 from $1,275 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson raised the firm’s price target on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) to $1,390 from $1,275 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 results. The stock should continue to act well even in the face of some near-term industry headwinds as most investors see a best in class retailer in an industry that is “generally fairly stable”, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

