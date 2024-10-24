O’Reilly Automotive price target raised to $1,360 from $1,290 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) to $1,360 from $1,290 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm notes that O’Reilly reported Q3 EPS of $11.41 vs. $11.54 consensus, and comp growth of 1.5% vs. 2.5% consensus. Comp growth was below expectations due to broad-based consumer pressures and a soft demand environment on both Pro and DIY sides. BofA continues to view O’Reilly as a best-in-class operator within the auto aftermarket, which has historically been more resilient than the broader Consumer Discretionary sector.
- O’Reilly Automotive price target raised to $1,150 from $1,100 at Morgan Stanley
- Closing Bell Movers: Tesla gains 12% as Q3 earnings beat estimates
- O’Reilly Automotive down 3% at $1,162 after Q3 earnings miss, guidance cut
- O’Reilly Automotive cuts FY24 EPS view to $40.60-$41.10 from $40.75-$41.25
- O’Reilly Automotive reports Q3 EPS $11.41, consensus $11.55
