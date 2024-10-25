O’Reilly Automotive price target raised to $1,313 from $1,290 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) to $1,313 from $1,290 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were largely in-line and the autoparts industry is still pressured, but its comps were better than most and its margins were solid, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ORLY:
- O’Reilly Automotive price target raised to $1,390 from $1,275 at DA Davidson
- O’Reilly Automotive price target raised to $1,375 from $1,300 at TD Cowen
- O’Reilly Automotive price target raised to $1,286 from $1,115 at RBC Capital
- O’Reilly Automotive price target raised to $1,088 from $986 at Barclays
- O’Reilly Automotive price target raised to $1,360 from $1,290 at BofA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.