O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) reported $4.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5%. EPS of $10.55 for the same period compares to $10.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.32 billion, representing a surprise of -1.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.65%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $10.95.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how O'Reilly Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales - YoY change : 2.3% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 3.1%.

: 2.3% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 3.1%. Number of stores - Total : 6,244 compared to the 6,266 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 6,244 compared to the 6,266 average estimate based on four analysts. Square footage - Total : 47.5 Msq ft versus 47.41 Msq ft estimated by four analysts on average.

: 47.5 Msq ft versus 47.41 Msq ft estimated by four analysts on average. Sales per weighted-average store : $0.68 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.70 million.

: $0.68 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.70 million. Ending domestic store count : 6,152 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6,175.

: 6,152 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6,175. Number of stores opened : 27 compared to the 47 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 27 compared to the 47 average estimate based on two analysts. Ending Canada store count : 23 compared to the 24 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 23 compared to the 24 average estimate based on two analysts. Domestic New stores opened : 21 compared to the 39 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 21 compared to the 39 average estimate based on two analysts. Mexico Stores at End of the Period : 69 versus 68 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 69 versus 68 estimated by two analysts on average. Sales to Do-It-Yourself Customers : $2.15 billion compared to the $2.23 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year.

: $2.15 billion compared to the $2.23 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year. Sales to professional service provider customers : $2 billion versus $2 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change.

: $2 billion versus $2 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change. Other sales and sales adjustments: $123.45 million versus $94.59 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +44.2% change.

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

