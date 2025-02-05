O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) reported revenue of $4.1 billion, up 6.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $9.96, compared to $9.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.03 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $9.71, the EPS surprise was +2.57%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how O'Reilly Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales - YoY change : 4.4% compared to the 2.6% average estimate based on 10 analysts.

: 4.4% compared to the 2.6% average estimate based on 10 analysts. Square footage - Total : 48.81 Msq ft compared to the 48.35 Msq ft average estimate based on four analysts.

: 48.81 Msq ft compared to the 48.35 Msq ft average estimate based on four analysts. Number of stores - Total : 6,378 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6,344.

: 6,378 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6,344. Sales per weighted-average store : $0.64 million versus $0.65 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $0.64 million versus $0.65 million estimated by three analysts on average. Ending domestic store count : 6,265 versus 6,230 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 6,265 versus 6,230 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of stores opened : 87 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 58.

: 87 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 58. Ending Canada store count : 26 versus 27 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 26 versus 27 estimated by two analysts on average. Domestic New stores opened : 78 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 48.

: 78 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 48. Mexico Stores at End of the Period : 87 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 85.

: 87 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 85. Sales to Do-It-Yourself Customers : $2.09 billion versus $2.07 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change.

: $2.09 billion versus $2.07 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change. Sales to professional service provider customers : $1.89 billion compared to the $1.90 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year.

: $1.89 billion compared to the $1.90 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year. Other sales and sales adjustments: $108.52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $65.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +48.2%.

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive have returned +11.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

