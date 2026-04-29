O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) reported revenue of $4.56 billion, up 10.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.72, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.1% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.47 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69, the EPS surprise was +4.18%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Comparable store sales - YoY change : 8.1% versus 5.1% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 8.1% versus 5.1% estimated by six analysts on average. Square footage - Total : 52.23 Msq ft versus 52.13 Msq ft estimated by three analysts on average.

: 52.23 Msq ft versus 52.13 Msq ft estimated by three analysts on average. Number of stores opened : 59 compared to the 62 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 59 compared to the 62 average estimate based on three analysts. Sales per weighted-average store : $0.69 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.68 million.

: $0.69 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.68 million. Total Stores at Beginning of the period : 6,585 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6,585.

: 6,585 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6,585. Number of stores - Total : 6,644 versus 6,647 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 6,644 versus 6,647 estimated by three analysts on average. Ending Canada store count : 28 versus 30 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 28 versus 30 estimated by two analysts on average. Ending domestic store count : 6,495 versus 6,503 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 6,495 versus 6,503 estimated by two analysts on average. Mexico Stores at End of the Period : 121 compared to the 116 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 121 compared to the 116 average estimate based on two analysts. Sales to Do-It-Yourself Customers : $2.19 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%.

: $2.19 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%. Other sales and sales adjustments : $79.62 million compared to the $91.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.9% year over year.

: $79.62 million compared to the $91.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.9% year over year. Sales to professional service provider customers: $2.29 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.6%.

Here is how O'Reilly Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for O'Reilly Automotive here>>>

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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