O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Price Target Increased by 6.64% to 1,144.60

The average one-year price target for O'Reilly Automotive (NasdaqGS:ORLY) has been revised to 1,144.60 / share. This is an increase of 6.64% from the prior estimate of 1,073.30 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 939.30 to a high of 1,312.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.18% from the latest reported closing price of 1,058.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2327 funds or institutions reporting positions in O'Reilly Automotive. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 3.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORLY is 0.45%, a decrease of 4.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.10% to 58,993K shares. The put/call ratio of ORLY is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,876K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,899K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORLY by 2.41% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,717K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,741K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORLY by 49.54% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,451K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,450K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORLY by 2.48% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,377K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,382K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORLY by 8.53% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,286K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,327K shares, representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORLY by 75.64% over the last quarter.

O`Reilly Automotive Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O'Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. As of December 31, 2020, the Company operated 5,594 stores in 47 U.S. states and 22 stores in Mexico.

