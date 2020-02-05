O'Reilly Automotive Issues Outlook; Board Approves $1.0 Bln Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) said, for full year 2020, the company projects: earnings per share of $19.03 to $19.13; total revenue of $10.7 billion to $11.0 billion; and comparable store sales growth of 3% to 5%. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $19.87 on revenue of $10.73 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first-quarter, O'Reilly Automotive projects: earnings per share of $4.37 to $4.47; and comparable store sales growth of 2% to 4%. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $4.50.

Fourth-quarter earnings per share increased 14% to $4.25 from $3.72, a year ago. Sales increased 7%, to $2.48 billion from $2.31 billion. Comparable store sales increased 4.4%, for the quarter.

Also, the company announced that its Board has approved a resolution to increase the authorization amount under its share repurchase program by an additional $1.0 billion, raising the aggregate authorization under the program to $13.75 billion. The additional authorization is effective for a three-year period, beginning on February 5, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.