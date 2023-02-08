O`Reilly Automotive Inc. Reveals Rise In Q4 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - O`Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $528.57 million, or $8.37 per share. This compares with $518.97 million, or $7.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $3.64 billion from $3.29 billion last year.

O`Reilly Automotive Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $528.57 Mln. vs. $518.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $8.37 vs. $7.64 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $7.76 -Revenue (Q4): $3.64 Bln vs. $3.29 Bln last year.

