O`Reilly Automotive Inc. Reveals Advance In Q2 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - O`Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $627.37 million, or $10.22 per share. This compares with $576.76 million, or $8.78 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $10.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $4.07 billion from $3.67 billion last year.

O`Reilly Automotive Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $627.37 Mln. vs. $576.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $10.22 vs. $8.78 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $10.09 -Revenue (Q2): $4.07 Bln vs. $3.67 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $37.05 - $37.55 Full year revenue guidance: $15.4 - $15.7 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.