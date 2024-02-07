O`Reilly Automotive Inc. Reports Rise In Q4 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - O`Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $552.50 million, or $9.26 per share. This compares with $528.57 million, or $8.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $3.83 billion from $3.64 billion last year.

O`Reilly Automotive Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $552.50 Mln. vs. $528.57 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $9.26 vs. $8.37 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $9.17 -Revenue (Q4): $3.83 Bln vs. $3.64 Bln last year.

