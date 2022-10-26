O`Reilly Automotive Inc. Reports Increase In Q3 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - O`Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $585.44 million, or $9.17 per share. This compares with $558.65 million, or $8.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $8.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $3.80 billion from $3.48 billion last year.

O`Reilly Automotive Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $585.44 Mln. vs. $558.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $9.17 vs. $8.07 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $8.51 -Revenue (Q3): $3.80 Bln vs. $3.48 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $32.35 - $32.85 Full year revenue guidance: $14.1 - $14.3 Bln

