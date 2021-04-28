O`Reilly Automotive Inc. Reports Gain In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - O`Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $501.61 million, or $7.06 per share. This compares with $300.44 million, or $3.97 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.6% to $3.09 billion from $2.48 billion last year.

O`Reilly Automotive Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $501.61 Mln. vs. $300.44 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $7.06 vs. $3.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.47 -Revenue (Q1): $3.09 Bln vs. $2.48 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $24.75 - $24.95 Full year revenue guidance: $11.8 - $12.1 Bln

