O`Reilly Automotive Inc. Q3 Income Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - O`Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $649.83 million, or $10.72 per share. This compares with $585.44 million, or $9.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $10.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to $4.20 billion from $3.80 billion last year.

O`Reilly Automotive Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $649.83 Mln. vs. $585.44 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $10.72 vs. $9.17 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $10.37 -Revenue (Q3): $4.20 Bln vs. $3.80 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $37.80 to $38.30 Full year revenue guidance: $15.7 - $15.8 Bln

