O`Reilly Automotive Inc. Q1 Profit misses estimates

(RTTNews) - O`Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) revealed earnings for first quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $481.88 million, or $7.17 per share. This compares with $501.61 million, or $7.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $3.30 billion from $3.09 billion last year.

O`Reilly Automotive Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $481.88 Mln. vs. $501.61 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $7.17 vs. $7.06 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $7.48 -Revenue (Q1): $3.30 Bln vs. $3.09 Bln last year.

