O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. Just Recorded A 31% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 8.3% to hit US$3.1b. O'Reilly Automotive also reported a statutory profit of US$7.06, which was an impressive 31% above what the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:ORLY Earnings and Revenue Growth April 30th 2021

After the latest results, the consensus from O'Reilly Automotive's 19 analysts is for revenues of US$11.8b in 2021, which would reflect a discernible 3.2% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are expected to shrink 8.0% to US$24.74 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$11.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$23.74 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$565, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic O'Reilly Automotive analyst has a price target of US$600 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$429. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 4.2% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2021. That is a notable change from historical growth of 7.2% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 11% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that O'Reilly Automotive's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards O'Reilly Automotive following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that O'Reilly Automotive's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on O'Reilly Automotive. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for O'Reilly Automotive going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - O'Reilly Automotive has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

