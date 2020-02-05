O`Reilly Automotive Inc. Earnings Climb In Q4

(RTTNews) - O`Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $0.32 billion, or $4.25 per share. This compares with $0.30 billion, or $3.72 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $2.48 billion from $2.31 billion last year.

O`Reilly Automotive Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $0.32 Bln. vs. $0.30 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.25 vs. $3.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.27 -Revenue (Q4): $2.48 Bln vs. $2.31 Bln last year.

