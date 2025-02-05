O`Reilly Automotive Inc. Q4 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - O`Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) reported earnings for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $551.13 million, or $9.50 per share. This compares with $552.50 million, or $9.26 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.76 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to $4.095 billion from $3.832 billion last year.

O`Reilly Automotive Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $551.13 Mln. vs. $552.50 Mln. last year. -EPS: $9.50 vs. $9.26 last year. -Revenue: $4.095 Bln vs. $3.832 Bln last year.

