O`Reilly Automotive Inc. Q2 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - O`Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) reported a profit for second quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $622.8 million, or $10.55 per share. This compares with $627.4 million, or $10.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $10.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $4.27 billion from $4.07 billion last year.

O`Reilly Automotive Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $622.8 Mln. vs. $627.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $10.55 vs. $10.22 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.27 Bln vs. $4.07 Bln last year.

