O`Reilly Automotive Inc. Q1 Profit Misses Estimates

April 23, 2025 — 04:58 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - O`Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) reported earnings for first quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $538.49 million, or $9.35 per share. This compares with $547.24 million, or $9.20 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.90 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to $4.136 billion from $3.976 billion last year.

O`Reilly Automotive Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $538.49 Mln. vs. $547.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: $9.35 vs. $9.20 last year. -Revenue: $4.136 Bln vs. $3.976 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $42.90 - $43.40 Full year revenue guidance: $17.4 - $17.7 Bln

