O`Reilly Automotive Inc. Profit Rises In Q3, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - O`Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $665.46 million, or $11.41 per share. This compares with $649.83 million, or $10.72 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $11.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $4.364 million from $4.203 million last year.

O`Reilly Automotive Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $665.46 Mln. vs. $649.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $11.41 vs. $10.72 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.364 Mln vs. $4.203 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $40.60 - $41.10 Full year revenue guidance: $16.6 - $16.8 Bln

