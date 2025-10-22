O`Reilly Automotive Inc. Profit Rises In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - O`Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $725.90 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $665.46 million, or $0.76 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to $4.705 billion from $4.364 billion last year.

O`Reilly Automotive Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $725.90 Mln. vs. $665.46 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.85 vs. $0.76 last year. -Revenue: $4.705 Bln vs. $4.364 Bln last year.

