O`Reilly Automotive Inc. Profit Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - O`Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $668.59 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $622.84 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.9% to $4.525 billion from $4.272 billion last year.

O`Reilly Automotive Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $668.59 Mln. vs. $622.84 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.78 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue: $4.525 Bln vs. $4.272 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.