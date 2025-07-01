O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. schedules Q2 2025 earnings release for July 23, followed by a conference call on July 24.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has announced the timing for its second quarter 2025 earnings release and conference call. The earnings will be disclosed on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, after 3:30 p.m. Central Time, and will be accessible on the company's website. A conference call to discuss these financial results is scheduled for Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, where investors and analysts can participate via webcast or by calling a designated number. O'Reilly, a major retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry since 1957, operates over 6,400 stores across multiple regions, including the U.S., Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Canada.

$ORLY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ORLY stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORLY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/29 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/30.

on 04/29 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/30. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.

$ORLY Insider Trading Activity

$ORLY insiders have traded $ORLY stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY L HENSLEE (CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $11,879,578 .

. ROBERT ALLEN DUMAS (SVP OF EASTERN STORE OPS/SALES) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $6,670,447

LAWRENCE P OREILLY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,500 shares for an estimated $5,886,213 .

. CHARLES FRANCIS ROGERS (FORMER SVP OF PRO SALES & OPS) sold 3,459 shares for an estimated $4,618,842

RAMON PARISES ODEMS (SVP NORTHEAST STORE OPS &SALES) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $2,720,900

JASON LEE TARRANT (EVP STORE OPS/SALES) sold 1,992 shares for an estimated $2,667,480

CHRISTOPHER ANDREW MANCINI (SVP OF STORE OPERATIONS) sold 1,557 shares for an estimated $2,108,197

TAMARA F. CONN (SVP OF LEGAL & GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 1,524 shares for an estimated $2,022,017

BRAD W BECKHAM (CEO) sold 833 shares for an estimated $1,082,900

MARK JOSEPH MERZ (SVP OF INTERNATIONAL) sold 500 shares for an estimated $662,500

MARIA SASTRE sold 248 shares for an estimated $326,410

ANDREA WEISS sold 248 shares for an estimated $325,184

JOHN RAYMOND MURPHY sold 200 shares for an estimated $275,800

SHARI LYNNE REAVES (SVP OF HR AND TRAINING) sold 86 shares for an estimated $115,610

NAJERA JOSE A MONTELLANO (SVP OF WESTERN STORE OPS/SALES) sold 19 shares for an estimated $25,686

$ORLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 697 institutional investors add shares of $ORLY stock to their portfolio, and 747 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ORLY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ORLY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

Earnings Release Date – Wednesday, July 23, 2025, after 3:30 p.m. Central Time















Conference Call Date – Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time











SPRINGFIELD, Mo., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the “Company” or “O’Reilly”) (Nasdaq: ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, announces the release date for its second quarter 2025 results as Wednesday, July 23, 2025, with a conference call to follow on Thursday, July 24, 2025.





The Company’s second quarter 2025 results will be released after 3:30 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, and can be viewed, at that time, on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations.”





Investors are invited to listen to the Company’s conference call discussing the financial results for the second quarter 2025, on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, via webcast on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations.” Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (888) 506-0062 and the conference call identification number is 692379. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website through July 23, 2026.









About O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.









O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com for additional information about O’Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities, and other programs. As of March 31, 2025, the Company operated 6,416 stores across 48 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Canada.











For further information contact:









Investor Relations Contacts















Leslie Skorick (417) 874-7142













Eric Bird (417) 868-4259



























Media Contact















Sonya Cox (417) 829-5709







