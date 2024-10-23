O’Reilly Automotive cuts FY24 EPS view to $40.60-$41.10 from $40.75-$41.25

Consensus $41.14. Narrows FY24 revenue view to $16.6B-$16.8B from $16.6B-$16.9B, consensus $16.76B. Narrows FY24 comparable store sales view to up 2%-3% from up 2%-4%. Backs FY24 capital expenditures $900M-$1B.

