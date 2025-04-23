O'REILLY AUTO Earnings Results: $ORLY Reports Quarterly Earnings

O'REILLY AUTO ($ORLY) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $9.35 per share, missing estimates of $10.06 by $0.71. The company also reported revenue of $4,136,920,000, missing estimates of $4,258,152,710 by $-121,232,710.

O'REILLY AUTO Insider Trading Activity

O'REILLY AUTO insiders have traded $ORLY stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY L HENSLEE (CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $11,879,578 .

. ROBERT ALLEN DUMAS (SVP OF EASTERN STORE OPS/SALES) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $6,670,447

DAVID E OREILLY (EV CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $6,150,000

LAWRENCE P OREILLY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,500 shares for an estimated $5,886,213 .

. CHARLES FRANCIS ROGERS (FORMER SVP OF PRO SALES & OPS) sold 3,459 shares for an estimated $4,618,842

TAMARA F. CONN (SVP OF LEGAL & GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,274 shares for an estimated $4,201,397 .

. JASON LEE TARRANT (EVP STORE OPS/SALES) sold 1,992 shares for an estimated $2,667,480

CHRISTOPHER ANDREW MANCINI (SVP OF STORE OPERATIONS) sold 1,557 shares for an estimated $2,108,197

BRAD W BECKHAM (CEO) sold 833 shares for an estimated $1,082,900

ANDREA WEISS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 848 shares for an estimated $1,059,625 .

. JEFFERY THOMAS LOAFMAN (SVP OF DISTRIBUTION OPERATIONS) sold 620 shares for an estimated $769,041

MARK JOSEPH MERZ (SVP OF INTERNATIONAL) sold 500 shares for an estimated $662,500

MARIA SASTRE sold 248 shares for an estimated $326,410

JUSTIN CHRISTOPHER KALE (SVP CENTRAL STORE OPS & SALES) sold 103 shares for an estimated $119,228

SHARI LYNNE REAVES (SVP OF HR AND TRAINING) sold 86 shares for an estimated $115,610

O'REILLY AUTO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 641 institutional investors add shares of O'REILLY AUTO stock to their portfolio, and 600 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

O'REILLY AUTO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ORLY stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORLY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.

on 03/27. REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON purchased up to $50,000 on 12/16.

