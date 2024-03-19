Oregon's health authority reviews UnitedHealth's acquisition of Amedisys

March 19 (Reuters) - Amedisys AMED.O said on Tuesday Oregon's health authority has started a review of UnitedHealth Group's UNH.N $3.3 billion acquisition of the home health and hospice caregiver.

The notice by the state government agency said it will complete the review within 180 days, according to Amedisys.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.