Oregon Bancorp, Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (ORBN) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.14 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $1.01 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $4.19 million from $4.08 million last year.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.14 Mln. vs. $1.01 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $4.19 Mln vs. $4.08 Mln last year.

