Ore-Ida, GoodPop Launch Frozen Treat: Fudge N' Vanilla French Fry Pop

July 16, 2024 — 02:54 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The Kraft Heinz Company's (KHC) Ore-Ida and GoodPop have joined forces to launch an innovative frozen treat known as the Fudge n' Vanilla French Fry Pop. This unique creation is inspired by the popular American food pairing of dipping French fries in milkshakes.

Crafted to offer the perfect blend of sweet and salty flavors, the Fudge n' Vanilla French Fry Pop boasts a base of vanilla oat milk frozen treat, encased in a chocolate fudge shell and coated with crispy potato morsels.

Jackie Britva, Senior Brand Manager for Ore-Ida at The Kraft Heinz Company, emphasized the brand's commitment to providing delicious crispy French fries for over 70 years. He also stated that the partnership with GoodPop has resulted in this reimagined American favorite, now easily accessible for home enjoyment.

Daniel Goetz, CEO and Founder of GoodPop said, "At GoodPop, we love creating cleaned-up versions of classic treats. With this seasonal collaboration, we hope to rekindle that child-like joy of summer, with a decidedly modern twist. As always, GoodPop's goal is to elevate expectations for nostalgic favorites, so these Fudge n' Vanilla French Fry Pops are dairy and gluten free, fit for all families to enjoy."

Now available nationwide in preparation for National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 21, the Fudge n' Vanilla French Fry Pop is priced at $9.99 per pack of 4 pops.

