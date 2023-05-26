Ordinals Is Bringing The NFT Industry To Bitcoin

The Ordinals protocol has taken the Bitcoin world by storm. Quickly amassing over 9,000,000 inscriptions, the new protocol allows for arbitrary data to be embedded on the Bitcoin blockchain. In addition to attracting attention from the NFT industry, Ordinals have led to a major increase in the fees required to send bitcoin, eliciting new debate on how Bitcoin should deal with high fee environments.

In a recent interview with Bitcoin Magazine, Farokh, founder of the Rug Radio platform and a well-known collector within the NFT industry, shared insights into the world of Bitcoin NFTs and his vision for the Bitcoin inscription market’s future. Reflecting on his own Bitcoin and NFT journey, Farokh acknowledged the initial confusion surrounding Bitcoin in 2012, given the lack of development and user-friendly platforms at the time. However, he highlighted the rapid growth and development of NFT platforms in 2021, and how that is reflected now in the context of Bitcoin NFTs’ sudden rise in popularity.

When discussing the advantages of Ordinals, Farokh emphasized the security aspect of storing art on the Bitcoin blockchain, stating, "Ordinals now enable art to be stored on the most secure blockchain in the world, without keeping this data in external databases where it can be vulnerable to manipulation." He identified this as the biggest benefit of Ordinals over NFTs on other, less secure blockchains, recognizing the need for censorship-resistant and immutable storage solutions.

Regarding the future of Bitcoin NFTs, Farokh expressed his optimism. He also acknowledged the current challenges, such as high costs and the need for infrastructure development, but believed that with the continuous growth of the Bitcoin ecosystem, improved solutions would emerge.

Farokh also discussed the entry of luxury brands into the Bitcoin NFT space, mentioning the collaboration between Aspire and Bugatti. He expressed his curiosity about high-end brands embracing ordinals and leveraging the security and authenticity provided by the Bitcoin blockchain.

When asked about the reaction of projects transitioning to Bitcoin NFTs, Farokh noted the generally positive response. He drew parallels to the early days of NFTs, where skepticism was common but ultimately proven wrong. He also highlighted the positive reception of projects like Yuga Labs’ TwelveFold, indicating that the acceptance of Bitcoin NFTs was gradually gaining momentum.

Looking ahead, Farokh envisioned a mature Bitcoin NFT market with user-friendly platforms accessible to retail users. He remarked, "Look how much the [NFT] marketplace has evolved ... at first, it was complicated to make a wallet. Now we have proper marketplaces." Farokh's optimistic outlook suggested a future where the Bitcoin NFT market becomes more mainstream and user-friendly, ultimately driving further adoption.

Overall, Farokh's interview shed light on the growing importance of Bitcoin NFTs, their unique advantages and the evolving landscape of the Ordinals protocol.

