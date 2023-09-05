Orders for UK 40-year gilt exceed 52 billion pounds

Updates with latest orders, pricing

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Investors have placed more than 52 billion pounds ($65 billion) of orders at the re-opening of a British 40-year government bond GB40YT=RR, GBT463=, bookrunners on the syndication said on Tuesday.

The yield spread for the 4% October 2063 gilt was set at 9 basis points above the 2.5% July 2065 gilt GBT2H65=, representing a price at the top end of initial guidance, as usual at British government bond syndications.

Order books were due to close at 0900 GMT, bookrunners said.

The United Kingdom Debt Management Office is aiming to raise around 18 billion pounds this financial year through four syndications of long-dated gilts, out of a total 238 billion pounds of gilt issuance.

BNP Paribas, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan and Santander are acting as joint leads on the transaction.

($1 = 0.7977 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

