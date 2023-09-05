Orders for UK 40-year gilt exceed 43 billion pounds

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Investors have placed more than 43 billion pounds ($54 billion) of orders at the re-opening of a British 40-year government bond GB40YT=RR, GBT463=, bookrunners on the syndication said on Tuesday.

Price guidance for the 4% October 2063 gilt was unchanged at 9.0-9.25 basis points above the 2.5% July 2065 gilt GBT2H65=.

The United Kingdom Debt Management Office is aiming to raise around 18 billion pounds this year through four syndications of long-dated gilts, out of a total 238 billion pounds of gilt issuance.

BNP Paribas, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan and Santander are acting as joint leads on the transaction.

($1 = 0.7973 pounds)

