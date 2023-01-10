Orders for Italy's new 20-yr BTP bond over 25 bln euros - lead

January 10, 2023 — 05:28 am EST

Written by Sara Rossi for Reuters ->

Adds details, context

MILAN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Orders for Italy's new 20-year BTP bond exceeded 25 billion euros ($26.85 billion) on Tuesday as Rome joined a flurry of syndicated deals in the euro zone.

Since the start of the year, Ireland, Slovenia, Austria, and Portugal have come to market with issues via a pool of banks in a very busy week for the region's bond issuance after a broad-based financial market rally.

Belgium attracted orders for more than 35 billion euros on Tuesday in a sale of a new bond maturing June 2033, according to IFR.

The Treasury said on Monday it had given a mandate to Barclays Bank Ireland PLC, BNP Paribas, Citibank Europe PLC, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and Intesa Sanpaolo.

($1 = 0.9312 euros)

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Gavin Jones)

((sara.rossi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7736;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.