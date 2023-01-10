Orders for Italy's new 20-yr BTP bond over 25 bln euros - lead

Adds details, context

MILAN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Orders for Italy's new 20-year BTP bond exceeded 25 billion euros ($26.85 billion) on Tuesday as Rome joined a flurry of syndicated deals in the euro zone.

Since the start of the year, Ireland, Slovenia, Austria, and Portugal have come to market with issues via a pool of banks in a very busy week for the region's bond issuance after a broad-based financial market rally.

Belgium attracted orders for more than 35 billion euros on Tuesday in a sale of a new bond maturing June 2033, according to IFR.

The Treasury said on Monday it had given a mandate to Barclays Bank Ireland PLC, BNP Paribas, Citibank Europe PLC, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and Intesa Sanpaolo.

($1 = 0.9312 euros)

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Gavin Jones)

