Orders below $9.75 per GDR at Russia's Fix Price IPO risk missing, says bookrunner

MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - Orders below $9.75 per global depositary receipt (GDR) at Russian cut-price goods retailer Fix Price's initial public offering (IPO) risk missing, one of the bookrunners said on Wednesday.

The retailer on Monday set its IPO target range at $8.75-$9.75 per GDR, implying a market capitalisation of $7.4 billion-$8.3 billion. The books close at 1200 GMT on Thursday, the bookrunner said.

Fix Price, which operates shops and sells on line, announced its IPO plans last month aiming to capitalise on its growing popularity as the pandemic reduces many Russians' spending power.

The company, which operates more than 4,200 stores and made a 2020 net profit of 17.6 billion roubles ($239.53 million), said it will offer up to 170 million GDRs.

($1 = 73.4780 roubles)

(Reporting by Olga Popova in Moscow and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.