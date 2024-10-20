News & Insights

Ordell Minerals Unveils Promising Gold Discoveries

October 20, 2024 — 05:37 pm EDT

Ordell Minerals Ltd (AU:ORD) has released an update.

Ordell Minerals Ltd made a promising debut on the ASX in July, with its maiden drilling at the Barimaia Gold Project in Western Australia revealing significant gold mineralization. The company has completed its Phase 1 drilling program and initiated Phase 2 to further explore the McNabs East Prospect. With $5.1 million in cash at the end of the quarter, Ordell is well-positioned to capitalize on its early exploration successes.

