Ordell Minerals Unveils Promising Gold Discoveries

Ordell Minerals Ltd (AU:ORD) has released an update.

Ordell Minerals Ltd made a promising debut on the ASX in July, with its maiden drilling at the Barimaia Gold Project in Western Australia revealing significant gold mineralization. The company has completed its Phase 1 drilling program and initiated Phase 2 to further explore the McNabs East Prospect. With $5.1 million in cash at the end of the quarter, Ordell is well-positioned to capitalize on its early exploration successes.

For further insights into AU:ORD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.