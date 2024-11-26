Ordell Minerals Unveils Promising Drilling Results Post-IPO

Ordell Minerals Ltd (AU:ORD) has released an update.

Ordell Minerals Ltd has commenced its maiden drilling campaign at the Barimaia Gold Project in Western Australia following a successful IPO that raised $6 million. Early results are promising, with a significant zone of shallow gold mineralization identified, and further drilling is planned. With $5.1 million in cash reserves, the company is well-positioned for continued exploration and growth.

