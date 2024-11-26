Ordell Minerals Secures Shareholder Approval at AGM

Ordell Minerals Ltd (AU:ORD) has released an update.

Ordell Minerals Limited (ASX: ORD) announced that all resolutions proposed at their 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed with overwhelming support. Key resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report, the re-election of Director Darren Gordon, and the approval of a 10% placement capacity. This outcome signals strong shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

