Ordell Minerals Secures Shareholder Approval at AGM

November 26, 2024 — 02:50 am EST

Ordell Minerals Ltd (AU:ORD) has released an update.

Ordell Minerals Limited (ASX: ORD) announced that all resolutions proposed at their 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed with overwhelming support. Key resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report, the re-election of Director Darren Gordon, and the approval of a 10% placement capacity. This outcome signals strong shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

