Ordell Minerals Debuts on ASX with Promising Gold Discoveries

November 26, 2024 — 12:22 am EST

Ordell Minerals Ltd (AU:ORD) has released an update.

Ordell Minerals Ltd, a gold exploration company, has recently made its debut on the ASX after successfully raising $6 million. The company is actively engaged in its maiden drill program at the Barimaia Gold Project, Western Australia, where recent findings have confirmed shallow zones of gold mineralization and high-grade gold intersections. These developments could enhance Ordell’s attractiveness to investors keen on the mining sector.

