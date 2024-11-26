Ordell Minerals Debuts on ASX with Promising Gold Discoveries

Ordell Minerals Ltd (AU:ORD) has released an update.

Ordell Minerals Ltd, a gold exploration company, has recently made its debut on the ASX after successfully raising $6 million. The company is actively engaged in its maiden drill program at the Barimaia Gold Project, Western Australia, where recent findings have confirmed shallow zones of gold mineralization and high-grade gold intersections. These developments could enhance Ordell’s attractiveness to investors keen on the mining sector.

