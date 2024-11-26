Ordell Minerals Debuts on ASX with Promising Gold Discoveries

Ordell Minerals Ltd (AU:ORD) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Ordell Minerals Ltd, a gold exploration company, has recently made its debut on the ASX after successfully raising $6 million. The company is actively engaged in its maiden drill program at the Barimaia Gold Project, Western Australia, where recent findings have confirmed shallow zones of gold mineralization and high-grade gold intersections. These developments could enhance Ordell’s attractiveness to investors keen on the mining sector.
For further insights into AU:ORD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- OpenAI’s Text-Video Generator Sora Leaked by Artists in Protest
- Palantir’s Gets New Street-High Price Target from Analysts on Nasdaq Shift
- ‘A Leader in the Modern Knudsen Movement’: Bank of America Applauds Palantir Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.