ORD MINNETT Upgrades Pinnacle Investment Management Group (ASX:PNI)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, ORD MINNETT upgraded their outlook for Pinnacle Investment Management Group (ASX:PNI) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.03% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Pinnacle Investment Management Group is $17.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.09 to a high of $20.68. The average price target represents an increase of 52.03% from its latest reported closing price of $11.22 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pinnacle Investment Management Group is 53MM, an increase of 7.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinnacle Investment Management Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 6.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNI is 0.05%, an increase of 10.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 8,355K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,325K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,326K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNI by 3.86% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 1,139K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 869K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 815K shares , representing an increase of 6.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNI by 9.70% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 795K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 767K shares , representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNI by 7.62% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 765K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 750K shares , representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNI by 4.54% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.