ORD MINNETT Upgrades Lynas Rare Earths Limited - Depositary Receipt () (LYSDY)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, ORD MINNETT upgraded their outlook for Lynas Rare Earths Limited - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:LYSDY) from Sell to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.41% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Lynas Rare Earths Limited - Depositary Receipt () is $4.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.13 to a high of $8.21. The average price target represents an increase of 10.41% from its latest reported closing price of $4.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lynas Rare Earths Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 1,332MM, an increase of 120.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lynas Rare Earths Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYSDY is 0.17%, an increase of 31.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.81% to 428K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DB Fitzpatrick holds 271K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 272K shares , representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYSDY by 7.38% over the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 89K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares , representing an increase of 56.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYSDY by 162.18% over the last quarter.

DIEFX - Destinations International Equity Fund Class I holds 20K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 39.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYSDY by 108.63% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

