ORD MINNETT Upgrades Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, ORD MINNETT upgraded their outlook for Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC) from Sell to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.57% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Lynas Rare Earths is $7.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.80 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 29.57% from its latest reported closing price of $5.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lynas Rare Earths is 992MM, an increase of 64.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lynas Rare Earths. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYC is 0.28%, an increase of 1.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.93% to 62,879K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,889K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,710K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYC by 6.73% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,715K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,576K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYC by 27.46% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,617K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,444K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYC by 7.14% over the last quarter.

REMX - VanEck Vectors Rare Earth holds 5,089K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,802K shares , representing a decrease of 14.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYC by 19.55% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 3,300K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,578K shares , representing a decrease of 8.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYC by 8.29% over the last quarter.

