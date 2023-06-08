ORD MINNETT Upgrades ARB Corp (ASX:ARB)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, ORD MINNETT upgraded their outlook for ARB Corp (ASX:ARB) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.15% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for ARB Corp is 32.30. The forecasts range from a low of 29.34 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 17.15% from its latest reported closing price of 27.57.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ARB Corp is 704MM, an increase of 3.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.23.

ARB Corp Maintains 2.28% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.28%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.62%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 199 funds or institutions reporting positions in ARB Corp. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 11.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARB is 0.14%, an increase of 34.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.38% to 784,479K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 135,819K shares representing 165.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 137,047K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARB by 136.80% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 129,068K shares representing 157.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares, representing an increase of 99.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARB by 113.06% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 50,788K shares representing 61.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,222K shares, representing an increase of 28.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARB by 250.12% over the last quarter.

FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 50,502K shares representing 61.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,809K shares, representing an increase of 21.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARB by 0.76% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 49,477K shares representing 60.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,354K shares, representing an increase of 42.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARB by 18.42% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.