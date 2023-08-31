ORD MINNETT Maintains Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, ORD MINNETT maintained coverage of Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.61% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Whitehaven Coal is 8.71. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 29.61% from its latest reported closing price of 6.72.

The projected annual revenue for Whitehaven Coal is 5,409MM, a decrease of 10.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.65.

Whitehaven Coal Maintains 11.01% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 11.01%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whitehaven Coal. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 8.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHC is 0.18%, a decrease of 14.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 38.30% to 72,506K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,072K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,251K shares, representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHC by 20.60% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,905K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,715K shares, representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHC by 1.47% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 5,022K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,408K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,537K shares, representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHC by 23.41% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 3,638K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,829K shares, representing a decrease of 5.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHC by 20.56% over the last quarter.

