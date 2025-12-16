ORD MINNETT Maintains Reliance Worldwide Corporation (RLLWF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, ORD MINNETT maintained coverage of Reliance Worldwide Corporation (OTCPK:RLLWF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.52% Downside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Reliance Worldwide Corporation is $2.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.47 to a high of $3.24. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.52% from its latest reported closing price of $3.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Reliance Worldwide Corporation is 1,259MM, a decrease of 4.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reliance Worldwide Corporation. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLLWF is 0.12%, an increase of 2.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.78% to 89,992K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 13,701K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,135K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,053K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLLWF by 4.23% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,898K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,874K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLLWF by 15.46% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,889K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,734K shares , representing an increase of 16.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLLWF by 16.52% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,492K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,427K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLLWF by 2.21% over the last quarter.

