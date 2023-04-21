ORD MINNETT Maintains Nickel Mines (ASX:NIC) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, ORD MINNETT maintained coverage of Nickel Mines (ASX:NIC) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8,567.36% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nickel Mines is $83.64. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 8,567.36% from its latest reported closing price of $0.96.

The projected annual revenue for Nickel Mines is $296MM, a decrease of 75.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.36.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,178K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,271K shares, representing a decrease of 7.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIC by 12.64% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 606K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 554K shares, representing an increase of 8.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIC by 57.58% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,296K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,210K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIC by 40.35% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 52K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IHDG - WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund N holds 2,394K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

